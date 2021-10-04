MediaTek Beats Qualcomm and Apple to Become the Largest Chipmaker in Q2 2021

MediaTek, the Taiwanese chipset manufacturer, has been flooding the market with various entry-level gaming SoCs and premium 5G chipsets since the start of this year. The company has announced several Dimensity 5G chipsets for mobile devices and the Kompanio chipsets for tablets and Chromebooks in 2021. Now, as per a recent Counterpoint report, MediaTek gained the most market share in Q2 2021, beating both Qualcomm and Apple.

The report from Counterpoint Research shows that MediaTek was able to garner a 43% market share in the mobile chipset industry in the second quarter of 2021, thanks to its 5G-focused chipsets in the mid-range segment. This was also the highest market share the company ever achieved, coming from just 26% during the same period last year.

Furthermore, compared to Qualcomm’s 28% share this year, MediaTek’s market share was mostly driven by the increasing number of 5G smartphones in the market, which grew 31% YoY in Q2 2021. Moreover, amidst a global chip shortage, the Taiwanese giant has also faced fewer supply constraints compared to its competitors in the first half of 2021. Hence, MediaTek was able to consistently deliver chipsets to phone makers.

Source: Counterpoint Research – Quarterly AP/SoC/Baseband Shipments Tracker, Aug 2021

Apple, on the other hand, has been sitting on a 14% market share in the mobile SoC industry, much like last year. And the last two in the top five mobile chipset producers include UNSOC (9%) and Samsung (7%).

The report also states that although MediaTek was able to beat Qualcomm in the mobile SoC market, the former retained its first position in the 5G smartphone baseband shipment segment. In this department, Qualcomm was able to gain a 55% market share, coming from 29% during Q2 2020. MediaTek also grew pretty aggressively, coming from a mere 11% market share in Q2 2020 to a generous 30% share this year.