Although the chip industry is struggling to keep up with the current global demands, MediaTek has been introducing new 5G processors. We saw the company announce several Dimensity chipsets, including the flagship Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 900 chipsets, this year. Now, MediaTek has announced the new Kompanio 1300T chipset to power future tablets and Chromebook devices.

The Taiwanese chipmaker announced the Kompanio 1300T chipset via an official press release. As per PC Tseng, General Manager of Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit at MediaTek, the Kompanio chips will allow OEMs to design lightweight yet powerful tablets and personal computing devices with “robust performance and prolonged battery life so they can bring innovative features and new mobile computing experiences to users.”

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T: Key Specs and Features

The Kompanio 1300T chipset is based on TSMC’s 6nm architecture and includes an octa-core CPU with high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores and power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The chipset also comes with an integrated nine-core ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU to support high frame rates for smoother gaming experiences. Plus, the Kompanio 1300T SoC also includes the company’s AI processing unit (APU) to provide advanced AI computing power to support modern voice and visual applications.

Coming to multimedia capabilities, the Kompanio 1300T can support multiple-scene HDR10+ and AI picture quality technologies. It also supports 4K HDR video recording and comes with the latest imaging, decoding, encoding, and playback features to support 4K video capabilities. Moreover, it also offers chip-level eye protection to filter blue light and supports 2.5K displays with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The chip also supports up to 108MP cameras.

Other than these, the Kompanio 1300T also comes with support for enhanced color display, professional imaging technologies for high-end camera setups, intelligent voice recognition features, boosted gaming experiences, and high-speed connectivities. Moreover, the SoC supports 5G connectivity, bringing full sub-6GHz support to tablets.

As for the availability, MediaTek says that consumers can expect Kompanio 1300T-powered tablets and Chromebooks to launch sometime during the third quarter of 2021.