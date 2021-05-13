MediaTek has announced the brand new Dimensity 900 chipset today. The new processor is the iteration over the Dimensity 800 released last year, and brings a bunch of improvements over its predecessor.

The Dimensity 900 is built on the 6nm process and is an octa-core processor with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The processor will support camera set ups with up to 108MP sensors, or dual set ups with 20MP + 20MP sensors. Moreover, it comes with a hardware 4K HDR video capture engine for better videos.

The processor will also bring more features to the mid-range smartphone bracket with support for 120Hz Full HD+ displays, and MediaTek MiraVision HDR video. Plus, the chipset supports 4K 30FPS video decoding with support for the HEVC, H.264, and VP9 codecs. In terms of encoding videos, the Dimensity 900 supports 4K 30FPS video encoding in HEVC and H.264 codecs.

There’s also improvements in 5G connectivity with the MediaTek Dimensity 900. The new processor will allow smartphones to support Dual 5G SIMs, and comes with 5G carrier aggregation, support for SA and NSA 5G networks, and MediaTek is claiming download speeds up to 2.7Gbps with the Dimensity 900.

There are other improvements in tow as well with support for both LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 RAM configurations as well as UFS 3.1 support for faster storage. It also comes with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Multi-GNSS L1+L5 bands.

MediaTek did not give any details regarding when we can expect phones with the Dimensity 900 to start showing up in the market, but hopefully that will happen sooner rather than later.