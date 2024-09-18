After Forcing Apple Watch Ban, Masimo Now Partners with Google for Health Features

Unlike the Apple Watch and WatchOS, Google’s Wear OS platform wasn’t really known for any ground-breaking features. That was until Google and Samsung started focusing on equipping their smartwatches with better health tracking. Industry research has previously claimed that the Galaxy and Pixel Watches are some of the most accurate smartwatches out there. However, they may get even more precise thanks to Google’s new partner Masimo, the same company that forced Apple to ban the Blood Oxygen monitoring feature in Apple Watches.

Masimo, in a press release, announced its partnership with Google for its Wear OS platform. The firm says it aims to bring industry-leading health monitoring solutions so that OEMs can focus on building “high-performing” smartwatches to the market. The firm also mentioned it will bring a suite of health-tracking tools with precise metrics and seamless integration with Android smartphones. Image Courtesy: Google

Masimo also said the platform will soon be compatible with Google apps and services and will take care of the internals “including optimized hardware and software components, biosensors, and companion Android smartphone app. These will be designed, provided, and tested by Masimo to ensure superior performance and unmatched user experiences.“

For those unaware and wondering why this is a big deal, if at all. Masimo and Apple were involved in slew of law suites in which Masimo alleged that the tech titan has infringed upon its patents for Blood Oxygen sensors. The patent fight was the talk of the tech town earlier this year when U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruled that Apple had indeed infringed upon two patents involving pulse oximetry. As a result, Apple was forced to stop selling Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US briefly. Later, Apple had to disable the Blood Oxygen monitoring features on Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 via a software update.

Even the latest and recently announced Apple Watch Series 10 is bereft of this crucial health feature due to the legal battle between Apple and Masimo.

Wear OS devices getting better at health tracking thanks to Masimo could hurt Apple tremendously in the future. Apple expert Mark Gurman has also criticized Apple for not settling issues with Masimo quickly.

That said, this is easily the most exciting news for Wear OS users since the platform’s second resurrection. Overall, it should be interesting to witness the health-tracking developments lined up for Wear OS in the next few years. What are your thoughts on Masimo and Wear OS partnership? Let us know in the comments.