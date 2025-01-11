Marvel Rivals Season 1 Hits New All-Time High Concurrent Player Record On Steam

It is rare to see a live service game keep getting upwards with the constant battle between the great games in the genre. While Marvel Rivals debuted at a record-breaking player count at the start, it dipped slowly. However, with the Season 1 update, Marvel Rivals just hit their all-time high concurrent player record on Steam.

From the enticing Season 1 battle pass to the amazing sets of maps, the new update brings a lot of new things. We also see the Fantastic Four family join the game.

As of writing this article, the Marvel Rivals player count is 560,305 CCU on Steam after the Season 1 update. This is the game’s peak player count to date. When the game initially launched, 480,990 players were the highest. With this new record-breaking number, Marvel Rivals shows that shooter games still have gas left in their tank.

Image Credit: SteamDB

Marvel Rivals Bans Mods For The Game

With the graph still rising, we cannot deny the success of Marvel Rivals. But not all for the Marvel shooter was right with the latest season. Netease Games added a new system to detect and deny modifications of game files. This means, that if you were using some goofy costumes, you must avoid them from now on.

Netease has implemented asset hash checking through the update which made this possible. The company mentioned that modifying game files violates policies and poses security risks. In a response to IGN, Netease Games says, “It is not recommended to modify any game files, as doing so carries the risk of getting banned.”

Regardless of this, the Marvel Rivals concurrent player count is getting a new high thanks to the massive Season 1 update. What are your thoughts on the game-breaking its own record? Do tell us in the comments.