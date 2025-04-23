Marvel Rivals Giant-Size Brain Blast Mode Event Revealed

It wouldn’t be fair if we did not start by giving you a solid heads-up! Well, that is because NetEase Games just unveiled a new game mode that is about to make a big impact. No, literally. Marvel Rivals: Giant-Size Brain Blast is coming. This new mode will literally amp up the Marvel Rivals heroes’ heads to a comical size, sure to instill fun and chaos.

The Marvel Rivals Giant-Size Brain Blast event will be released on April 25, 2025. If you’re familiar with the Marvel Rivals events, the limited-time game modes are usually available for two to three weeks.

So, if you want to get in on the big-head extravaganza, do not hesitate to jump into this latest game mode when it arrives. As you can see from the trailer above, there’s a lot of fun and chaos that comes with the new big head mode. While you don’t get any new abilities, there’s sure to be some variety. Furthermore, the grind you do during the upcoming mode will also reward you.

Marvel Rivals Giant-Size Brain Blast Rewards

And for rewards, you can always expect a lot from NetEase Games and Marvel Rivals. For just participating in the big head game mode, you can get a free emote. All you need to do is complete 10 games in Marvel Rivals Giant-Size Brain Blast. Then you will have the option to choose any of the Brain Blast emotes from the reward pool. Be wise; you get to pick only one.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Image Credit: NetEase Games

But that’s not it; there is also a dedicated leaderboard for the event. Yes, you can earn leaderboard rewards in the mega head contest. For the leaderboard rewards, you will receive event-exclusive titles. You can go to the event leaderboard page and see your name in the individual hero category. Each Marvel Rivals character will have a different rating on the leaderboard.

If you reach the top 500 in the leaderboard, you will get the Giant-Sized-Brain title for the hero you climbed the leaderboard with. Similarly, for the top 100, you will get the Monster-Sized-Brain title, and for the top 10, you will get the Planet-Sized-Brain title. You can equip your title from the Career > Customize Title menu. Remember, you can unlock as many titles as you want if you can climb the leaderboard with multiple characters.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Image Credit: NetEase Games

That is everything you need to know about the new Marvel Rivals Giant-Size Brain Blast game mode limited-time event. Will you be spamming Emma Frost in the event? Do tell us in the comments below.