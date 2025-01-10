Marvel Rivals Season 1 Patch Notes: All Changes and Hero Balances

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is almost here, and we couldn’t be more excited. While the Season 1 update is not here yet, the Marvel Rivals patch notes for it are. With the change of gameplay theme, new maps, new heroes, and many hero balances, the update 20250110 for Marvel Rivals looks packed. Want to learn about all the changes? Here are the full Marvel Rivals Season 1 patch notes that will go live once Season 0 ends.

New Content

Before we move on to the balances, here are the patch notes for all the new features in the Marvel Rivals Season 1 update.

All Platforms

New Heroes and Costumes

Starting with the two new heroes joining the game. Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman are the two characters joining Marvel Rivals with the Season 1 update.

Along with the characters, we will also get their respective costumes. Mister Fantastic – The Maker and Invisible Woman – Malice are the two new skins joining the game with Marvel Rivals update 20250110.

New Maps and Modes

Experience the latest Convoy map, “ Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown ,” offering a fresh and dynamic battleground.

,” offering a fresh and dynamic battleground. Prepare for intense action in the new arcade mode, “Doom Match” (Sanctum Sanctorum map). Up to 12 players clash, with only the top 50% surviving.

In Convoy and Convergence modes, both teams can now transition to the next spawn room after the attackers successfully complete the current objective. This adds a new layer of strategic depth and adaptability.

During Quick Match loading screens, you can now see the Nameplates of both teams, providing a clearer understanding of who you’ll be facing.

Season and Store

Unlock a dazzling new Battle Pass that is packed with 10 spectacular sets of heroic costumes!

Join others on the thrilling first half of the Midnight Features Season Event!

Grab the latest Twitch Drops event and earn exciting rewards, including the coveted Hela – Will of Galacta free Marvel Rivals skin. (Official drop times will be announced soon!)

Daily missions, store updates, and most event start times are now refreshed at 1:00 am PT instead of 11:00 pm PT.

With the Season 1 update, Marvel Rivals developers are also streamlining the mission types and removing some more challenging ones for a smoother gameplay experience.

Ranked Update

Reaching New Heights: A prestigious new rank, “ Celestial ,” has been added to the competitive ladder. This elite tier sits between Grandmaster and the pinnacle of Eternity, boasting three distinct divisions for players to conquer.

A prestigious new rank, “ ,” has been added to the competitive ladder. This elite tier sits between Grandmaster and the pinnacle of Eternity, boasting three distinct divisions for players to conquer. Rank Reset: A rank reset will be implemented for a balanced and exciting start to Season 1. Your starting rank in Season 1 will be determined by your final Season 0 rank. Expect a demotion of 7 divisions. For instance, if you concluded Season 0 at Platinum I, your Season 1 adventure will commence at Silver II.

Tournaments

Tournament Streamlining: Auto-Follow Captains: Faction members can now automatically follow their captain’s tournament sign-up decisions. This convenient feature streamlines the process for the entire team and applies only to the current season.

Enhanced Reporting: Faction Misconduct Reporting: Players can now report factions within the game for suspected misconduct in recent tournaments (within the past 90 days).

Spectator Enhancements: Live Spectating Chat: Engage in real-time discussions with other spectators watching the same match in a dedicated chat channel. Player Settings Visibility: While spectating, you can now easily view the target player’s hotkeys and crosshair settings for analysis or learning purposes.

Increased Player Control: Invitation Blocking: A new setting allows players to block all incoming invitations and faction join requests, providing greater control over their in-game interactions.



General

“Streamer Mode” added to Social Settings. Allows streamers to hide their in-game name locally from their own stream while other players in the match can still see it.

PC

Graphics Settings:

Changes: Anti-aliasing now includes an “Off” option. “Model Detail” now offers a “Performance” option. Global Illumination and Reflection Quality now have “Off” options. Various graphics settings have been adjusted for improved performance.



Mouse Settings:

Changes: New mouse smoothing and acceleration settings have been added under “Keyboard – Combat” in the Settings menu. This allows for greater customization of mouse behavior.



Intel® XeSS 2 Support:

The game now supports Intel® Xe Super Sampling 2 (XeSS 2).

Experience improved gameplay with higher image quality and smoother performance.

XeSS 2 also enables better compatibility with Intel® Xe Frame Generation (XeFG) and Intel® Xe Low Latency (XeLL).

Fixes and Optimizations

Here are all the fixes and optimizations from the Marvel Rivals Season 1 patch notes:

All Platforms

General

Resolved several issues related to notifications.

Corrected various text errors.

Maps and Modes

Addressed several terrain issues that caused characters to become stuck or move unexpectedly. Implemented a “get unstuck” feature to return stuck characters to the spawn room automatically.

Fixed various issues, including floating objects, collision problems, and incorrect map sounds.

Resolved a rare issue where overtime couldn’t start or end correctly.

Fixed an extremely rare issue with abnormal visual rendering.

Heroes

Adjusted movement abilities for certain heroes (like Doctor Strange and Magik) to improve performance at different frame rates.

Fixed issues with Wolverine’s team-up ability that sometimes prevented it from working correctly.

Corrected instances where Winter Soldier’s ultimate ability would reset incorrectly or fail to hit targets within range.

Fixed an issue where Iron Man’s ultimate ability could sometimes pass through Hela during her ultimate ability.

Resolved synchronization issues that could occur for Venom and Spider-Man after swinging and wall-crawling.

Fixed an issue where Rocket Raccoon, while on Groot’s shoulders, could place Battle Rebirth Beacons (B.R.B.) in locations that trapped teammates after revival.

Fixed camera issues that could occur after Loki transformed into certain characters during his ultimate ability.

Resolved a visibility issue that could sometimes occur for Adam Warlock/Mantis/Star-Lord in soul form on Wakanda maps.

Fixed an issue where Squirrel Girl’s ultimate ability could get stuck on certain terrain.

Corrected damage output in Rocket Raccoon’s primary attack.

Addressed issues with Wolverine’s Feral Leap, including instances where it wouldn’t end correctly or behaved abnormally.

Fixed an issue where Luna Snow’s ultimate ability sometimes failed to heal teammates.

Fixed sound issues that could occur after being consumed by Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate ability.

Addressed various sound and voice errors for several heroes.

Improved the playback rules for hero ability voices during combat to enhance clarity.

Console

Fixed : An issue where Xbox players appeared muted to teammates on other consoles after matchmaking, requiring manual unmuting to correct the display.

: An issue where Xbox players appeared muted to teammates on other consoles after matchmaking, requiring manual unmuting to correct the display. Adjusted : Auxiliary sight intensity and crosshair sensitivity for some heroes to properly scale with Field of View changes.

: Auxiliary sight intensity and crosshair sensitivity for some heroes to properly scale with Field of View changes. Corrected : An issue where some button settings were not functioning as expected.

: An issue where some button settings were not functioning as expected. Improved: The overall smoothness of the global focus-switching algorithm.

Marvel Rivals Hero Balance Adjustments

With the new additions and bug fixes, here is a list of all the hero balance and changes we spotted in the Marvel Rivals Season 1 patch notes:

Vanguard

Hero Name Changes Captain America Buff: Reduce the delay time for shield restoration after releasing Living Legend from 3s to 2s.

Buff: Reduce Liberty Rush cooldown from 12s to 10s.

Buff: Increase base health from 650 to 675.

Buff: Reduce the energy cost for releasing Freedom Charge (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 3100;

Nerf: Reduce the additional health provided per second to self after releasing it from 110 to 100. Doctor Strange Nerf: Add damage falloff to Maelstrom of Madness and Gamma Maelstrom. Starting at 5 meters and reducing to 70% at 8 meters.

Nerf: Slightly decrease the shield value recovery rate after releasing Shield of the Seraphim from 80/s to 70/s. Thor Buff: Increase base health from 500 to 525.

Buff: Added immunity to control effects during God of Thunder (ultimate ability). Hulk Nerf: Reduce the Indestructible Guard gamma shield value for Hero Hulk from 250 to 200. Venom Buff: Increase the Symbiotic Resilience bonus health ratio gained per lost health point from 1 to 1.2.

Buff: Increase the base damage of Feast of the Abyss (ultimate ability) from 40 to 50.

Duelist

Hero Name Changes Black Panther Nerf: Reduce the additional health provided to self after refreshing Vibranium Marks with Spirit Rend from 40 to 30, and the upper limit of additional health provided from 120 to 75. Black Widow Buff: Increase the range of the first effect of Edge Dancer from a 3-meter radius to a 5-meter radius.

Buff: Reduce the time required for Fleet Foot to recover from 0 stamina to full from 12s to 4s.

Buff: Reduce the time required for Electro-Plasma Explosion (ultimate ability) to reach maximum power from 1s to 0.6s. Hawkeye Nerf: Slightly reduce the spread angle between every two Blast Arrows.

Nerf: Reduce the triggering distance of passive ability Archer’s Focus from 60 meters to 40 meters.

Nerf: Reduce the maximum additional damage of the passive from 80 to 70. Hela Nerf: Reduce base health from 275 to 250. Magik Buff: Increase Umbral Incursion damage in Darkchild form from 115 to 135. Moon Knight Buff: Increase the number of talons generated by Hand of Khonshu (ultimate ability) from 10 to 14.

Buff: Increase the explosion radius of each talon from 4 meters to 5 meters. Namor Buff: Adjust the throwing feel of Monstro Spawn and Frozen Spawn. Now, Namor can more accurately throw them to the desired location. Psylocke Buff: Now Dance of the Butterfly (ultimate ability) will check for barriers (including Magneto’s Metal Bulwark, Hulk’s Indestructible Guard, etc.). The Punisher Buff: Slightly reduce the spread of Deliverance and Adjudication. Scarlet Witch Buff: Increase Chaos Control’s fixed damage from 50/s to 60/s.

Nerf: Reduce the percentage damage per second from 5% to 3%.

Buff: Increase Chthonian Burst’s projectile damage from 30 to 35. Storm Buff: Increase Wind Blade projectile speed from 100m/s to 150m/s and left-click damage from 50 to 55.

Buff: Increase Bolt Rush damage from 70 to 80.

Buff: After releasing Omega Hurricane (ultimate ability), the bonus health provided for herself will be increased from 350 to 450. Moreover, following its conclusion, the extra health will no longer vanish instantly but will instead diminish at a rate of 100 per second. Squirrel Girl Buff: Addition of a new effect to the Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (ultimate ability): the squirrels will rush towards the nearest enemy after bouncing instead of bouncing randomly.

Nerf: Reduce the squirrel tsunami health from 600 to 300. Winter Soldier Buff: Increase the bonus health provided by Bionic Hook and Tainted Voltage from 30 to 40.

Buff: Increase Roterstern’s projectile damage from 70 to 75.

Nerf: Reduce the area damage from 70 to 65 and reduce damage decay from 65% at 40 meters to 60%.

Buff: Increase base health from 250 to 275. Wolverine Buff: Increase base health from 300 to 350.

Nerf: Reduce the damage reduction ratio provided by Undying Animal from 50% to 40%.

Strategist

Hero Name Changes Cloak & Dagger Buff: Reduce Dagger Storm cooldown from 15s to 12s.

Buff: Increase the number of dashes in Eternal Bond (ultimate ability) from 3 to 4. Jeff the Land Shark Nerf: Adjust It’s Jeff! (ultimate ability) range from a 10m sphere to a 10m radius, 5m high cylindrical spell field.

Buff: Increase the healing of Joyful Splash from 140/s to 150/s. Luna Snow Buff: Increase the interval for switching between healing and damage in Fate of Both Worlds from 0.1s to 0.5s. Mantis Nerf: Reduce Nature’s Favor (passive) movement boost from 2.5m/s to 1.5m/s. Rocket Raccoon Buff: Increase the healing of Repair Mode from 60 per/s to 70 per/s.

Team-Up Ability Changes

Along with the hero refresh, the Season 1 update patch notes reveal new Marvel Rivals team-up ability changes. Here are all the balances we will see with the new season:

Hawkeye – Black Widow

Hawkeye’s seasonal bonus has been decreased from 20% to 15%.

Hela – Thor – Loki

Hela’s seasonal bonus has been decreased from 20% to 15%.

Luna Snow – Namor

Frozen Spawn damage has been increased from 25 to 27.

Frozen Spawn now slows hit enemies by 30%, up from 25%.

Berserk state Frozen Spawn damage has been increased from 16 to 18.

Rocket Raccoon – The Punisher – Winter Soldier

The cooldown of Ammo Invention has been reduced from 45 seconds to 40 seconds.

Scarlet Witch – Magneto

Metallic Fusion projectile damage has been increased from 55 to 60.

Metallic Fusion spell field damage has been increased from 30 to 35.

Thor – Storm – Captain America

The cooldown of Charged Gale has been reduced from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.

Charged Gale damage has been increased from 50 to 55.

With all the changes listed above, it’s understandable the downtime would take long. Thankfully, Marvel Rivals Season 1 Update downtime is quicker than we expected.

The downtime will begin on January 9, 11 PM and last until January 10, 1:10 AM PST. Once the update is out, players can simply log in and bash out the best Marvel Rivals duelist heroes.

That is everything from the latest Marvel Rivals Season 1 update patch notes for version 20250110. Which part of the new season update are you most excited to test out? Tell us in the comments below.