Marvel Rivals Officially Confirms The Fantastic Four Characters

Since Marvel Rivals’ release, speculation about upcoming characters, from Ultron to Blade, has been rampant. However, amidst these rumors, one consistent thread emerged: the inclusion of an iconic Marvel family. Netease Games officially confirms now that the first new characters to join Marvel Rivals will indeed be characters of The Fantastic Four family.

In an official X post, Marvel Rivals confirmed The Fantastic Four characters. According to the poster, Mister Fantastic, the Human Torch, the Invisible Woman, and The Thing will be the next playable characters joining the game in season 1.

Get ready to welcome Marvel’s First family in Marvel Rivals. Trailer on January 6th at 8:00 AM PST / 16:00 UTC. Be there. #MarvelRivals #FantasticFour #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/4Cjh9mXSi3— Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 2, 2025

The interesting part, however, is the inclusion of HERBIE. If you do not know already, it is a flying robot from the franchise and is considered the sidekick of the iconic family. With Jeff being one of the loved and annoying characters of Marvel Rivals, we might see another cute little devil joining the party.

With the teaser poster, the post also says “Get ready to welcome Marvel’s First family in Marvel Rivals. Trailer on January 6th at 8:00 AM PST / 16:00 UTC. Be there.” This means we will get a proper Fantastic Four trailer for the new Marvel Rivals characters on January 6th at 8:00 AM PST. Although the developers earlier shared the game will get a new hero each season, it seems more than one is right around the corner.

Earlier, a leaked Marvel Rivals ad accidentally showed these Fantastic Four characters in the character wheel. If the official roster goes by the leaked images, Human Torch and Mister Fantastic will be duelists while The Thing is a vanguard. However, the role of the Invisible Woman is still unknown. Given her skillset in the Marvel universe, it’s likely her in-game role will be of a strategist.

With The Fantastic Four characters confirmed in Marvel Rivals by the official post, season 1 looks exciting. Which one of these new Marvel Rivals characters do you want to try first? Do tell us in the comments.