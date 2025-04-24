Leaked Marvel Rivals Files Reveal New Heroes Including Amaranth and White Fox

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is in full swing, and speculation about what’s next is heating up. A new patch dropped today, and from the files, some leakers have found crucial data on upcoming heroes. While there is still time for Ultron to be in the roster, new leaked files have revealed some interesting characters, such as Amaranth and White Fox, who might appear in Marvel Rivals soon.

According to a X post from a known Marvel Rivals leaker, @X0X_LEAK, five new characters have been found in the files. Before confirming the names, he shared a list of files, saying most of them were unfinished. Later confirming it, @RivalsLeaks also shared another post. The posts include not only the names of the leaked Marvel characters but also their roles and abilities.

All Upcoming Marvel Rivals Characters and Their Roles

We already know Ultron is coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5, likely as a Strategist character. But thanks to new leaks, we now have the names and roles of five more upcoming Marvel Rivals characters. The files also include early ability names, although those could still change before the release.

Amaranth (Duelist) Chaos Spike Spell Counter Chaos Rain Frenzied Deterrence

(Duelist) White Fox (Strategist) Life Drain Life Transfer Rapid Hypnosis Fox Shadow Evasion

(Strategist) Armor (Vanguard) Unbreakable Object Psionic Armor – First Form Psionic Armor – Second Form Psionic Armor – Third Form Mountain-Breaking Strike

(Vanguard) Hive (Vanguard) Deadly Parasite Painful Lashing Accelerated Transformation

(Vanguard) Forge (Strategist) Structural Analysis Creative Modification Spirit Realm Walking Limitation-Breaking Modification

(Strategist)

If you ask me, Armor is definitely a Vanguard I would love to see in the game. But if you ask me my Marvel Rivals Wishlist, I would still prefer Daredevil or Elektra before her. What about you? Are you excited about any of these new Marvel Rivals leaked characters, especially Amaranth or White Fox? Do tell us in the comments.