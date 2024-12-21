Marvel Rivals Ad Accidentally Leaks Unannounced Characters

An accidentally leaked ad by Marvel Rivals has revealed potential new additions to the game’s character roster. Human Torch and The Thing may soon join the existing roster of 33 characters in Marvel Rivals. Although we see just the two heroes from the Fantastic Four in the selection wheel, more might be coming soon.

In a leaked X post by the @Rivals_Leaks account, we see the first glimpse at two of the upcoming characters. Despite being an official ad, it was quickly withdrawn from all the platforms. It is certain that the developers have not yet shared this promotional video with the fans. The character selection wheel shown in the ad showcases The Thing as a Vanguard, while Human Torch is first in the Duelist list.

Official ad shows Human Torch and the Thing! pic.twitter.com/Hsy8eEbazI— Marvel Rivals Leaks (@Rivals_Leaks) December 20, 2024

Other Potentially Leaked Marvel Rivals Characters

While the developers remain tight-lipped about future plans, fans eagerly anticipate the expansion of the game’s playable characters. But these are not the only characters coming in the Marvel hero shooter game. Some other leaks from @marvelrivalleak on X suggest that the other Fantastic Four characters, including Blade and Ultron, are also spotted in the game files.

Although these characters are not official, their inclusion in the game files confirms their development. With Season 1 of Marvel Rivals coming soon, Netease may add some of the iconic characters from this line-up to the roster.

I personally would love to see the world-ending antagonist Ultron as a healer in the game. However, a leak from @Rivals_Leaks shows Mr Fantastic in the Duelist selection screen.

Mr Fantastic in the Roster! pic.twitter.com/DTxu0XYvVL— Marvel Rivals Leaks (@Rivals_Leaks) December 20, 2024

The speculations suggest the roles of these characters as well. While Ultron is a Strategist, as per the leakers, Blade and Human Torch are Duelists. There is still no confirmation for the role of Invisible Woman. Now that the official Marvel Rivals ad accidentally leaked the Fantastic Four characters, their addition seems not too far away.

Which characters are you excited to try once they are released in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments.