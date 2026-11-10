Marvel Rivals Debuts Season 11 Trailer With Nightcrawler and Dracula Confirmed

NetEase has released a new trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 11, titled Doomsday, launching November 13, 2026, with Nightcrawler joining the playable roster. The trailer continues the story beyond Season 10.5, with Dr. Doom playing a central role and Dracula set to join as a playable character later in Season 11.5.

The Marvel Rivals Season 11: Doomsday trailer, which debuted on November 10, features an Incursion between two timelines, New York and Nueva York, with two versions of Dr. Doom fighting for survival. Amid the chaos, Nightcrawler helps civilians escape the debris, uses his signature BAMF teleportation ability, and survives the Incursion.

Image Credit: NetEase Games Image Credit: NetEase Games

Furthermore, NetEase teases Dracula’s role as the second playable character in Season 11.5 at the end of the trailer. Earlier reports suggested that Nightcrawler and Dr. Doom would be the two new playable characters to Marvel Rivals’ hero roster, but that’s not the case.

According to popular Marvel Rivals dataminer X0XLEAK on X, Kurt Wagner, a.k.a. Nightcrawler, will be a Strategist, while Dracula will be a Vanguard, joining Season 11. Meanwhile, as the name suggests, the new Season will feature the final Marvel Rivals Path to Doomsday event, ending with the worldwide release of Avengers Doomsday.

Speaking of Path to Doomsday, Nightcrawler was originally expected to join Marvel Rivals in Season 10.5, but NetEase’s focus on MCU-related events pushed his debut to Season 11. Meanwhile, Dracula previously appeared as the final boss in the fan-favorite Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode, which will end when Season 11 launches on November 13.

With Dracula joining Season 11.5, you can expect Dr. Doom to join in the upcoming seasons, with rumors pointing towards Season 12 next year. That said, are you excited to try out Nightcrawler in Marvel Rivals Season 11? Tell us in the comments section below.