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Marvel Rivals Season 11 Roadmap: All Upcoming Events, Skins, Maps, and More

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Marvel Rivals screenshot featuring Nightcrawler's MVP pose with the logo in the top-right corner.
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals Season 11 launches with Nightcrawler, a new Incursion Battle Pass, a themed event, and new costumes.
  • The roadmap also features new anniversary and gaming-themed costumes with a Rivals' Day 2026 celebration.
  • Marvel Rivals Season 11.5 debuts on December 11, 2026.
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NetEase has finally revealed the full Marvel Rivals Season 11 roadmap, and there’s a lot to look forward to. Like previous seasons, Marvel Rivals Season 11 will add new events, anniversary and gaming costumes, introduce Rivals’ Day 2026 to celebrate the game’s second anniversary, add a brand-new map, and more. So, check out all the new content coming to the game until Season 11.5.

Marvel Rivals Season 11 Roadmap: Full List of All Events

The official Marvel Rivals account on X has posted the Season 11 roadmap, showcasing the new content alongside the release date for Season 11.5. Nightcrawler will join the Marvel Rivals hero roster as a brand-new Strategist.

NetEase will also launch The Incursion Battle Pass, a Nightcrawler-themed event called The Acts of Kurt Wagner, and new skins for Nightcrawler, Gambit, and The Hood on Season 11 release day.

The Season 11 roadmap also highlights events planned over the next four weeks, including another Marvel Rivals’ Day 2026 to celebrate the game’s second anniversary. Meanwhile, Season 11.5 will add Dracula as a playable character after his appearance in the Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode.

Marvel Rivals Season 11 roadmap.
Image Credit: X/@MarvelRivals

That said, here is the complete list of all the new content arriving in Marvel Rivals Season 11, including the skins, events, maps, and their official release dates:

November 13

  • New Hero: Nightcrawler
  • New Battle Pass: The Incursion
  • New Event: The Acts of Kurt Wagner
  • New Accessory: Pickles Plush
  • New Costumes:
    • Nightcrawler “Steadfast Swordsman”
    • Gambit “Versatile Valet”
    • The Hood “Astral Oblivion”

November 20

  • New Event: Rivals’ Day 2026
  • New Costumes:
    • White Fox “Shining Moment”
    • Rocket Raccoon “Gaming Life”
    • Jeff The Land Shark “Gaming Life”

November 27

  • New Map: Incursion Point
  • New Times Square Area: Galactic Center
  • New Costumes:
    • Loki “Shining Moment”
    • Moon Knight “Gaming Life”
    • Scarlet Witch “Gaming Life”
  • New Event: Van Dyne: Idea Matrix

December 4

  • New Costumes:
    • Storm “Shining Moment”
    • Magik “Shining Moment”
    • Star Lord “Gaming Life”
    • Human Torch “Incursion”

December 11

  • Marvel Rivals Season 11.5 Release

Marvel Rivals Season 11 will debut on November 13, 2026, at 9 AM UTC, and according to the Season 11 roadmap, it will officially conclude on December 11. Season 11.5 will also launch on that date, with the Marvel Rivals Season 11 trailer confirming Dracula as the next Vanguard to join the hero roster.

Season 11.5 will likely also introduce the final Marvel Rivals Path to Doomsday event, coinciding with the worldwide release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026. That said, the roadmap includes multiple anniversary and gaming-themed skins with classic looks for multiple characters in the Battle Pass.

Before jumping into the new season, check out all the Marvel Rivals hero balance changes to see which characters are worth playing. So, are you excited for Marvel Rivals Season 11? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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