Home > News > Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass Leak Reveals Classic Outfits for Daredevil, Iron Man, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass Leak Reveals Classic Outfits for Daredevil, Iron Man, and More

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Marvel Rivals Season 11 trailer screenshot with Nightcrawler along with the new Battle Pass skins featuring Iron Man and Daredevil's classic looks.
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • NetEase has leaked the Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass in a Chinese upload of Dev Vision Vol. 23.
  • The Battle Pass arrives this Friday, November 13, 2026, alongside Nightcrawler's debut.
  • It features classic skins for Daredevil and Iron Man, alongside Legendary outfits for Emma Frost and Mantis, and more.
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After NetEase debuted the Marvel Rivals Season 11 trailer last night, arriving on November 13, 2026, the Chinese upload of Dev Vision Vol. 23, published on November 10, has leaked an early look at the Season 11 Battle Pass. The leak offers a first look at classic outfits for Daredevil, Adam Warlock, Iron Man, and more.

The upcoming Marvel Rivals Battle Pass includes Legendary skins for Emma Frost and Squirrel Girl, while other heroes get Epic and Common Skins. Alongside the Battle Pass, Marvel Rivals Season 11 will introduce Nightcrawler as the 55th hero in the ever-growing roster.

Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass leak featuring multiple hero outfits such as Emma Frost, Daredevil, Wolverine and more.
Image Credit: X/@RivalsLeaks & NetEase Games

That said, here are all the leaked skins in the upcoming Battle Pass and their respective rarities:

  • Emma Frost (Original) – Legendary
  • Mantis (Original) – Legendary
  • Daredevil (Classic) – Epic
  • Wolverine (Phalanx) – Epic
  • Squirrel Girl (Original) – Epic
  • Namor (Original) – Epic
  • Iron Man (Silver Centurion) – Epic
  • Ultron (West Coast Avengers) – Rare
  • Adam Warlock (Classic) – Rare
  • Venom (Recolor) – Rare

Most players have praised the upcoming Battle Pass, particularly the classic red Daredevil skin and Silver Centurion Iron Man skin, which is growing the collection of skins in the Marvel Rivals hero roster.

Furthermore, apart from the Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass leak, popular leaker X0XLEAK on X reports that NetEase will also celebrate the game’s second anniversary, bringing a free Legendary Deadpool skin as part of the Year 2 celebration on November 19, alongside other Anniversary Exclusive skins debuting later this year.

As usual, the Season 11 Luxury Battle Pass will cost 990 Lattice, with two skins available for free. Players can purchase it and keep it forever when it debuts on November 13. After Nightcrawler debuts this Friday, Dracula from Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode will become the second playable character in Season 11.5.

Expect NetEase to officially reveal the upcoming Battle Pass and the Season 11 roadmap in the following days. That said, what do you think about the Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass skins? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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