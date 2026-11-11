Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass Leak Reveals Classic Outfits for Daredevil, Iron Man, and More

After NetEase debuted the Marvel Rivals Season 11 trailer last night, arriving on November 13, 2026, the Chinese upload of Dev Vision Vol. 23, published on November 10, has leaked an early look at the Season 11 Battle Pass. The leak offers a first look at classic outfits for Daredevil, Adam Warlock, Iron Man, and more.

The upcoming Marvel Rivals Battle Pass includes Legendary skins for Emma Frost and Squirrel Girl, while other heroes get Epic and Common Skins. Alongside the Battle Pass, Marvel Rivals Season 11 will introduce Nightcrawler as the 55th hero in the ever-growing roster.

Image Credit: X/@RivalsLeaks & NetEase Games

That said, here are all the leaked skins in the upcoming Battle Pass and their respective rarities:

Emma Frost (Original) – Legendary

Mantis (Original) – Legendary

Daredevil (Classic) – Epic

Wolverine (Phalanx) – Epic

Squirrel Girl (Original) – Epic

Namor (Original) – Epic

Iron Man (Silver Centurion) – Epic

Ultron (West Coast Avengers) – Rare

Adam Warlock (Classic) – Rare

Venom (Recolor) – Rare

Most players have praised the upcoming Battle Pass, particularly the classic red Daredevil skin and Silver Centurion Iron Man skin, which is growing the collection of skins in the Marvel Rivals hero roster.

Furthermore, apart from the Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass leak, popular leaker X0XLEAK on X reports that NetEase will also celebrate the game’s second anniversary, bringing a free Legendary Deadpool skin as part of the Year 2 celebration on November 19, alongside other Anniversary Exclusive skins debuting later this year.

As usual, the Season 11 Luxury Battle Pass will cost 990 Lattice, with two skins available for free. Players can purchase it and keep it forever when it debuts on November 13. After Nightcrawler debuts this Friday, Dracula from Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode will become the second playable character in Season 11.5.

Expect NetEase to officially reveal the upcoming Battle Pass and the Season 11 roadmap in the following days. That said, what do you think about the Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass skins? Tell us in the comments section below.