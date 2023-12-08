Marvel’s Blade Game Announced by Dishonored Dev Arkane

Arkane Lyon, the developer of Dishonored and Deathloop, has announced their brand-new game at the Game Awards 2023. And while we at Beebom thought it would be the next entry to Dishonored, our expectations were subverted. For the next game, it isn’t Deathloop or Dishonored that they are revisiting. Rather, as the title reveals, they are creating a superhero title involving one of Marvel’s iconic characters, Blade.

Arkane unveiled the first look at Marvel’s Blade on the stage of The 2023 Game Awards through a teaser trailer. The trailer begins with a look at a barber shop. We can overhear someone speaking on a loudspeaker, warning citizens to take shelter as the sun sets.

We can hear the announcements in both French and English. The trailer then gives us a glimpse at our hero, getting himself a trim at the barber. Finally, we hear some gunshots and Blade preparing himself for a long night.

The trailer doesn’t show any gameplay. However, Arkane developers accompanied Geoff Keighley to share minor details about the upcoming superhero title. For starters, Marvel’s Blade will take place in France. It is a single-player action-adventure title that will feature some of the usual Arkane formula for gameplay. Development on Marvel’s Blade has just begun, but we’re thrilled to be able to make this announcement in honor of Blade’s 50th anniversary!— Bethesda (@bethesda) December 8, 2023

For those who don’t know, Blade is a half-human half-vampire in the Marvel universe. Born of a human mother, Blade hunts down vampires and Dracula around the world as a vampire hunter. He first appeared in 1973 and has been featured in multiple projects.

Moreover, Guillermo Del Toro also made two movies featuring Wesley Snipes in the lead role, with a brand-new movie in production at Marvel Studios.

So, what are your thoughts on the upcoming Blade game? Let us know in the comments below. The game doesn’t have a release date yet. However, seeing Arkane is an Xbox Studio via Zenimax, so we expect it to launch for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass.