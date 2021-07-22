After 16 months of operating on an invite-only model, Clubhouse is finally opening the floodgates and letting everyone join the platform. Interested users no longer need an invite and can directly sign up to engage in social audio discussions on Clubhouse rooms.

Join Clubhouse Without an Invite

“We’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter. This means we have removed our waitlist system so that anyone can join. If you have a club, you can post your link far and wide. If you are a creator with an audience, you can bring them all on,” wrote the company in its blog post.

Alongside opening the platform to everyone, Clubhouse is also adding a feature that lets you show support for your country in the Olympics. You can add your country’s flag emoji in your bio and it will show up as a badge on your profile picture when you are in a room.

Clubhouse’s expansion announcement comes at a time when major social media companies including Twitter, Discord, and Spotify have already implemented their own takes on social audio on their platforms. Moreover, Clubhouse is no longer the only social audio platform and there are a variety of Clubhouse alternatives to choose from.

Do you think Clubhouse will manage to survive amidst the rising competition? Share your thoughts in the comments below. And if you have not tried Clubhouse yet and are interested in checking it out, download the app from Play Store or App Store from the links below. If you don’t like the app, we have a guide on how to delete your Clubhouse account.

Download Clubhouse (Android | iOS)