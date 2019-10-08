Apple’s latest iteration of its desktop and laptop operating system, macOS Catalina is finally here in its stable form, a few days after the company released the macOS Catalina Gold Master candidate to the beta channel.

With macOS Catalina, Apple is bringing a lot of new features and changes to the Mac. For starters, Screen Time is now available on the Mac so users can see which apps they use most often, and even set app limits and timers on Mac.

There’s also Apple Arcade here (which is similar to what Google is doing with Google Play Pass), so if you’re an Apple Arcade subscriber on your iPhone, you can play all those games on your Mac as well. Personally, I can’t wait to play Oceanhorn 2 on my Mac once I’ve updated it to Catalina. Apart from that, iTunes is now replaced with a dedicated Music app, and syncing your iOS devices will directly happen inside Finder, which honestly, is better than having iTunes pop-up every single time you plug in your iPhone or iPad into your Mac. That was plain annoying.

There are a lot of other features in macOS Catalina as well, and for a detailed look at everything this new update to macOS brings, check our article on macOS Catalina features.

Devices Eligible for the macOS Catalina Update

The following devices can download and upgrade to macOS Catalina right away:

MacBook (early 2015 and newer)

MacBook Air (mid 2012 and newer)

MacBook Pro (mid 2012 and newer)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac Pro

Mac Pro (late 2013 and newer)

How to Download macOS Catalina

Downloading macOS Catalina is a straightforward process. You just have to head over to the App Store on your Mac, and download the macOS Catalina installer. Once it’s downloaded, you can simply follow the on-screen instructions and you’ll have Catalina running on your Mac in no time.