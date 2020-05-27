Apple has released the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update today to all users in the stable channel. The update brings a bunch of tweaks and improvements, including a promise for improved battery life on MacBooks.

The macOS 10.15.5 update brings a new battery health management feature to Apple’s laptops. When enabled, the feature will reduce the peak capacity of your battery down to a level that’s “optimised for your usage”. This way, you will still be able to use your laptop normally while reducing battery wear and tear. While the feature sounds interesting, you can turn the feature off if you want every minute of battery you can get.

Apart from this, the update also brings an important Pro Display XDR related feature. With macOS 10.15.5 you can finally recalibrate your display. This includes tweaking the white point and luminance of the Pro Display XDR. So, you can finally tune your $5000 display the way you want.

The update also brings some other tweaks and improvements. You can now disable automatic resizing of video in group FaceTime calls. The same feature also rolled out to iPhones with the iOS 13.5 update recently. Moreover, the update brings better GPU performance to some Mac models when using hardware acceleration. It also fixes a bug that made the webcam undetectable after using a videoconferencing app.

macOS 10.15.5 is rolling out right now and you should have gotten it on your laptop already. If you haven’t check for updates by going to “System Preferences -> Software Update” on your Mac.