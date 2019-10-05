Apple’s game subscription service, Apple Arcade has been available to iPhone users with iOS 13 for a while now, and finally, the company is bringing the service to Mac users as well, with the latest macOS Catalina Gold Master candidate that was released on October 3.

With Apple Arcade, the Cupertino giant is trying to make high-quality games available to people as a package deal for a low price of $4.99 per month, where users will be able to download any number of games from the Apple Arcade catalog without any extra charges. What’s more, these games come without any ads, in-app purchases, or loot-boxes.

Apple Arcade games will be available across macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS, with users’ progress synced with iCloud so they can pick up their games on their platform of choice without sacrificing their progress.

For people running macOS Catalina GM, Apple Arcade is now available to access from the Mac App Store, and users can even pair Xbox and PS4 controllers to their devices for a better gaming experience, especially on titles like Oceanhorn 2.

macOS Catalina is expected to roll out pretty soon, with some reports having suggested an October 4 release date for the stable version of Catalina, but obviously, that didn’t happen. Still, with the Gold Master candidate having been rolled out by Apple, a stable release shouldn’t be too far off.

So, have you tried Apple Arcade yet? I’m just getting started with the service on my iPhone XR, and so far, I like it. Share your thoughts in the comments down below.