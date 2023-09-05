Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Launched with New Sensor, Switches, & Type-C Port

The G Pro X Superlight is Logitech’s finest gaming mouse for esports, used by most professional Valorant and even Counter-Strike players. Logitech has finally unveiled its successor. Here are the upgraded features that the new G Pro X Superlight 2 brings, along with its pricing & availability:

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2: All the New Features

Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight 2 features a new, even better Hero 2 sensor that goes up to 32,000 DPI and has 500+ IPS tracking rating. The upgraded polling rate is now at 2000Hz, which is doubled from the previous generation. This sensor is also called the Hero 25K. The weight has been reduced by about ~3g, making the new gaming mouse weigh in at 60g.

Before talking about the other features, the most crucial upgrade Logitech brings is the connectivity of the new G Pro X Superlight 2. It now has a USB Type-C port, a long overdue upgrade. The shape & coating used here is unchanged from the predecessor, which is a good thing.

Most esports professionals who play Counter-Strike and Valorant use the predecessor, and Logitech now has released the successor with much-needed features. Combined with the new feature, this new mouse by Logitech will be an easy transition for many players.

Logitech has also upgraded the mouse buttons here. It features new Lightforce switches that are a hybrid between optical & mechanical switches. The mouse buttons should now be more durable, and by adding optical micro-switch technology the buttons also rely on light for their actuations.

In terms of battery life, the G Pro X Superlight 2 has a 26% better battery performance rating compared to its predecessor. The new G Pro mouse will last up to 95 hours, featuring Logitech’s Lightspeed Wireless technology. The feet are zero-additive PTFE and will provide a smooth glide.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2: Price & Where To Buy

The price of the G Pro X Superlight 2 is priced at $159. Logitech says it will be available in the US, Canada, and select markets worldwide. You can buy it from Amazon as well as the Logitech G website. Not many units seem to be in stock though, but we will keep you posted.

“designed for maximum performance of elite esports professionals” – Brent Barry, Head of Esports and PRO Series, Logitech G

The mouse is available in three colors — Black, White, and Pink. Additionally, the company has also released the new G Pro X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $199. The new Logitech G Mouse is likely going to end up being the next gaming mouse of choice for several esports professionals, also being an easy transition from its predecessor.

Loigtech’s new gaming mouse is available in various color options

Logitech’s brand new G Pro X Superlight 2 is an amazing gaming mouse to consider buying. This is especially true if you are a competitive gamer playing FPS games like Valorant and need something to rely on to maximize your aim potential. What are your thoughts on the new Superlight 2? Do let us know in the comments below.