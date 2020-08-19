A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi announced that it will start rolling out a new version of MIUI – free of any of the banned Chinese apps – in India over the coming weeks. The company’s built-in Mi Browser was also banned by the government recently. While the Mi Browser app was removed from the Play Store, Xiaomi is yet to roll out an update to let users uninstall the browser from existing devices.

We have gotten an update on the situation (via FoneArena) today, with Xiaomi making a notice available within its browser app. The moment you fire up the Mi Browser now, you will be greeted with a notice that tells users that Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser have been banned by the Government of India. It then mentions that it has complied with the interim order “by disabling all online content feed including news service and games centre, until further notice from the Government.”

Redmi/ Poco Phones that Will Get Banned Apps-Free MIUI Update in India

The notice is shown in the image above and it goes on to mention that Xiaomi will roll out a new MIUI update to a wide range of its phones in India. If you are someone who has been anxious about when you will be able to delete this blocked browser app from your Redmi or Poco device, then here’s a list of phones that will get the India-specific MIUI update without the banned apps:

Mi Mix 2

Redmi 6/ Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A/ Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi K20/ Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi Y2

Redmi Y3

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 7/ Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Go

Poco F1

Poco X2

Poco M2 Pro

There is currently no timeline for when Xiaomi will start rolling out this MIUI update in India and which of the aforementioned will be the first to get the said update. “The privacy and security of our users is of utmost importance to us, and we assure you that Xiaomi has always, and will continue to adhere to all [of] the data privacy and security requirements under Indian law,” said Xiaomi in the notice.