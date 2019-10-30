As predicted by rumor mills, Apple has launched AirPods Pro ($249) with an all-new design. Boasting active noise cancellation with transparency mode, a high-dynamic-range amplifier, H1 chip (also found on AirPods 2), and super comfy ergonomic profile, Apple’s wireless earphones look primed to deliver top-notch music listening and hands-free calling experience. Just in case you are gearing to buy these wireless earphones, let me tell you that they don’t support many older yet capable iPhones, unlike their cheaper siblings. So, you better take a look at the AirPods Pro supported iPhones, iPads, and iPods before hitting the “Add to Cart” button.

AirPods Pro Compatible iPhones, iPads, and iPods

Like many iPhone users, I was also expecting the AirPods Pro to be fully compatible with at least the iPhones that come with A10 chip. If 5th-gen iPad with A9 chip can work with the wireless earphones, I don’t see any reason why the more capable iPhone 7 (that was launched alongside the original AirPods in 2016) wouldn’t have gotten along with the earphones. Clearly, it’s Apple’s smart strategy to compel customers to upgrade to newer devices, which might be good from a business perspective. But as an end-user, I feel a little disappointed for those who have missed out on the train.

AirPods Pro Supported iPhones

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPads That Work with AirPods Pro

2nd and 3rd-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPad 5th-gen or later

10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd gen)

iPad Mini 5th-gen

AirPods Pro Compatible iPod

7th-gen iPod touch

Is Your iPhone or iPad Compatible with AirPods Pro?

Considering the ever-increasing demand for AirPods, the tech giant wants to cash-in-on the opportunities in the typical Apple fashion. Having been deep into the Apple ecosystem for many years, I’m not surprised by this move. Let me know whether or not your device can work with AirPods. Also, share your thoughts about the Cupertino-based company’s decision to leave out many older yet capable iPhones from working with the wireless earphones.