While we were expecting the LG Velvet to make its debut in India later this month, the Korean giant has announced that it will launch its newest dual-screen smartphone, LG Wing, in the country. It was unveiled about a month ago and has since gone on sale in the US and South Korea. LG seems to have chosen India as the third destination (prior to its Europe release) to show off its latest experimental smartphone.

LG has started sending out media invites and revealed that the LG Wing will arrive in India on 28th October. The image below shows off the silhouette of this smartphone, with its swiveling screen, and the #ExploretheNew hashtag.

For the uninitiated, LG Wing is the first smartphone in the company’s Explorer Project, something that will give them a chance to once again experiment with the design and features instead of making another glass slab.

LG Wing Specifications

To quickly recap what the LG Wing has to offer, you will find two screens aboard this smartphone. It features a huge 6.8-inch Full-HD+ P-OLED primary display, which can be rotated clockwise to expose a secondary 3.9-inch G-OLED display. This is a smaller display that will sit under the horizontal main display and offer you a number of use-cases for multitasking on the move. You can even create an app pair to, say open notes and Zoom, at the same time during the quarantine.

Under the hood, the LG Wing is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is not exactly a flagship chipset, but it can easily handle almost everything thrown at it and supports 5G as well. You will find 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 4,000mAh battery onboard as well. The device runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

As for the camera, you have a 32MP pop-up selfie camera on the front and a triple camera array on the rear. The triple camera array is led by a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and two ultra-wide cameras. These include a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 117-degree FOV.

LG Wing is priced at $999 (~Rs. 73,650) in the US and 1,098,900 won (~Rs. 71,350) in South Korea. We expect the smartphone to make its India debut around the same price tag.