LG Velvet was unveiled back in May earlier this year. It replaces the long-running LG G-series and brings a new minimal aesthetic to the company’s portfolio. LG Velvet is said to boast a raindrop camera design, Snapdragon chipset, and more to make for a compelling mid-range package. We have recently been hearing rumors of LG Velvet launching in India and well, it reportedly seems to be up for pre-order at an offline retailer.

LG Velvet Price Details

As per a now-deleted tweet from offline retailer, Supreme Mobiles, pre-bookings for LG Velvet are now open in India. The device has been priced at Rs. 36,990 for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. You will have to shell out Rs. 49,990 to get both the LG Velvet and the dual-screen accessory.

I tried contacting the retailer and was told that the pricing for the LG Velvet is yet to be confirmed in India. One can pre-book the device for a Rs. 2,000 deposit at its stores in South India. I also learned that the LG Velvet stock does not arrive until 20th October. This means you can expect the company to launch this flagship phone in India as early as next week.

However, Supreme Mobiles taking down the tweet once it started blowing up on social media hints at the aforementioned India price being accurate.

Specifications

If you don’t the LG Velvet’s specifications, let me give you a quick recap. You will find a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel with curved edges on the front. It does not boast a high refresh rate but houses a 16MP selfie snapper in the waterdrop notch up-top. You will also find an in-display fingerprint sensor onboard.

Under the hood, LG Velvet is backed by two different chipsets in different regions. One of them is the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G while the other is the over two-year-old Snapdragon 845. It’s possible that LG will bring the Snapdragon 845-powered 4G variant in India. The teaser poster does not mention the SoC but you will find 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The raindrop camera on the rear includes a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. It comes equipped with a 4,300mAh battery pack with fast-charging support onboard. The device is IP68-rated, includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.