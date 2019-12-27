While we mostly talk about LG as a mobile and TV manufacturer, the company does make household appliances as well, and now, the company is gearing up to show off yet another home appliance at CES 2020. This one, however, isn’t aimed at letting you clean your clothes or keep your food fresh; LG’s new appliance is aimed at letting people grow their own veggies right inside their home.

The company has so far not revealed a name for the upcoming product, with the press release only referring to it as an ‘appliance’ and in one place a ‘column garden’, but the company has thrown light on what this device will do, and how.

The upcoming home appliance, that I’m just going to call the “LG Veggie” from now onwards, will take a modular approach and optimise conditions inside the insulated cabinet to perfectly match optimal outdoor conditions required for growing vegetables. The LG Veggie will use LED lights, forced air-circulation, and wick-based irrigation system to provide vegetable seeds the perfect conditions for growing.

“With more and more consumers these days living vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, it was important for us to contribute to this trend,” said LG’s president of Home Appliances, Dan Song. “Our first indoor gardening solution represents a new paradigm for LG in home appliances, offering a way for consumers to eat well while providing the joy of growing their own food, consistent with LG’s overall goal of making life better.” he added.