Lenovo Yoga Book 9i With Dual OLED Displays Launched in India

Lenovo has launched its all-new Yoga Book 9i laptop in India as part of its Yoga lineup of devices. This new laptop is unlike any other Lenovo device you have seen before. Instead of the conventional laptop form factor and design, this new device features a dual-screen design giving you the experience of a multi-mode device. Keep reading to learn more about this new laptop from Lenovo.

Yoga Book 9i: Specs and Features

The Yoga Book 9i features a dual 13-inch 2.8K PureSight touchscreen OLED displays in the 16:10 aspect ratio, with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 400 nits of brightness. The device features a 360-degree hinge that can help you prop the device in multiple modes like Tent mode, Book mode, and so on. You can use the device in landscape mode as well as in vertical mode.

To make things easier, there is Folio Stand bundled with the device to help you prop it the way you want. You can use the dedicated keyboard and mouse available with the device or can use it on the screen as an on-device keyboard and touchpad. Another nifty trick that the Yoga Book 9i has got up its sleeve is that if you attach the keyboard to the upper half of the bottom display, then the entire lower half of the screen will turn into a gigantic touchpad. The display supports Lenovo’s Digital Pen 3 input as well.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1355U processor coupled with an integrated Iris Xe GPU. To top it off, the laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. There is an 80Wh battery to keep the device up and running for up to 7.3 hours with both the displays on and up to 14 hours with a single display.

In terms of connectivity, there is support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 along with three Thunderbolt ports. The power button is also on the mid-frame with a dedicated physical camera shutter. Other noteworthy features of the Yoga Book 9i include a quad-speaker array tuned by Bowers & Wilkins with support for Dolby Atmos, a 5MP IR webcam, and access to Lenovo Vantage software. The Yoga Book 9i runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i starts at Rs 2,25,990 and is up for pre-booking via the official Lenovo website. It will be made available from August 5. To encourage pre-orders for the device, Lenovo is offering a free upgrade to a 3-year warranty, along with 3-year premium care and 3-year accidental damage protection. Cashback and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 are also available.