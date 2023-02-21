Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 Laptop Comes to India

Lenovo has expanded its ThinkBook laptop range to launch the new ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 in India. The new high-end laptop comes with an industry-first 17.3-inch ultra-wide display, a 12th Gen Intel processor, and more. Here are the details.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3: Specs and Features

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 gets a 17.3-inch 3K main display with a 21:10 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 400 nits of brightness. The anti-glare touchscreen has Dolby Vision and is EyeSafe certified. There’s a secondary screen near the keyboard, which spans 8 inches and supports an HD screen resolution and 350 nits of brightness. For increased productivity and better multitasking, there’s support for the Lenovo E-Color Pen with PANTONE digital color.

The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 includes a 1080p IR web camera with a camera privacy shutter and Windows Hello support.

Connectivity options include a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone/mic combo. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.2.

The audio part includes dual stereo speakers (2W each) backed by HARMAN Kardon, along with some audio goodness by Dolby Atmos. The laptop also has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power on/off button. It is backed by a 70Wh battery on board with 100W rapid charging and runs Windows 11 Pro.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 starts at Rs 1,94,990 and can be bought via the company’s website or local Lenovo channel partners.