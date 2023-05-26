Lenovo Tab M9 Introduced In India; Check out the Details!

Lenovo has launched the Tab M9 tablet in India, expanding on its M series tablets. The M9 falls in the budget price segment and comes with a MediaTek G80 processor, Android 12, and much more. Check out the details below.

Lenovo Tab M9: Specs and Features

The Tab M9 features a metal chassis with a dual-tone finish and a 9-inch HD IPS anti-glare touch display with 400 nits of brightness. The display is capable to stream Netflix HD content and is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset coupled with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It packs up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It also comes with microSD card support of up to 2TB.

The tablet features an 8MP main camera and a 2MP selfie shooter. The Tab M9 has a 5,100mAh battery onboard with support for 10W charging. Lenovo claims that the tablet can offer up to 13 hours of playback time.

Commenting on the launch, Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “At Lenovo, we consistently innovate products that are designed for all the spaces and places in line with the on-the-go lifestyle of today’s consumers. Our new Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best entry-level Android devices, and it’s the perfect entertainment powerhouse for consumers looking for some downtime away from the stress of work and school. This tablet encapsulates next-generation functionality, reliability, and a satisfying multimedia experience at an incredible value, thus paving the way to a significantly enhanced user experience.“

There’s support for dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support to offer a spatial audio experience. In terms of connectivity, the tablet supports a single 4G LTE-based nano-SIM, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth version 5.1. The tablet comes in both LTE and Wi-Fi variants.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo Tab M9 starts at Rs 12,999 and will be available via the official Lenovo website, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma. The sale starts on June 1.

It comes in a Frost Blue color.