Lenovo’s smartphone business might have become stagnant in India but when it comes to tablets, the Chinese tech giant has no plans of slowing down. Lenovo has refreshed its tablet lineup in the country by launching M10 FHD REL, a 10.1-inch tablet with noticeable bezels.

The Lenovo M10 FHD REL tablet comes with a 10.1-inch FHD LCD display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the tablet runs on a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset. It is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the tablet equips an 8MP autofocus rear camera. Lenovo has placed a 5MP fixed focus front camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet draws juice from a huge 7000mAh Lithium Polymer battery that promises up to 12 hours of playback time.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual front-facing speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, support for Dolby Audio, and FM Radio. Unfortunately, you won’t get a USB-C port with this tablet and you’re stuck with a micro USB port.

As far as the software is concerned, the tablet runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box. It comes in Slate Black color variant and is available to buy from Flipkart at a price of Rs.13,990. You may avail an extra 5% instant discount or 5% cashback if you purchase the tablet using Axis Bank Buzz credit card or Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card respectively.

