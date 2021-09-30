Lenovo IdeaPad 3i and IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebooks Launched in India

Lenovo has today expanded its Chromebook lineup in India with two new Chromebooks — the IdeaPad 3i and IdeaPad Flex 3i. These Chromebooks are targeted at students and start at Rs.22,990 in the country.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: Specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i comes in two display variants. You have the 11.6-inch HD TN anti-glare display with 1366 x 768-pixel resolution & 250 nits brightness and the 14-inch FHD TN anti-glare display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution & 220 nits peak brightness.

Both laptops run on Intel’s 4th-gen Celeron dual-core N4020 processor with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of EMMC storage. For graphics, the Chromebook uses Intel’s integrated UHD graphics.

As far as connectivity and ports are concerned, you get Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2×2), Bluetooth 4.2, two USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB -A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lenovo has packed a 720p camera for video calls. As you would expect, all three laptops run on Chrome OS and offer Google Security Chip H1. You get up to 10 hours of battery life from these Chromebooks.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i: Specifications

Coming to Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i, it features the same Intel Celeron N4020 chip, 4GB of RAM, but offers 128GB of EMMC storage. The display here is an 11.6-inch HD IPS touchscreen panel with 1366 x 768 resolution, 250 nits brightness, and 50% NTSC color gamut.

You get Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 on the IdeaPad Flex 3i. Port selection includes 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (supports Data Transfer, Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.4), an HDMI port (v1.4), headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. Much like the IdeaPad 3i, Lenovo promises up to 10 hours of battery life with the IdeaPad Flex 3i.

Price and Availability

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is priced at Rs. 22,990 for the 11.6-inch Onyx Black color variant and Rs. 25,990 for the 14-inch Platinum Grey variant. On the other hand, the IdeaPad Flex 3i costs Rs. 30,990 and will be available in Arctic Grey color. All three laptops will go on sale through Flipkart and Lenovo’s online store from October 3. You can also get early access on October 2 via Flipkart.