Lenovo Ideapad 1 with AMD Ryzen R3 7320 Chip Introduced in India

Lenovo has launched the new Ideapad 1 laptop, it’s first to be powered by the AMD Ryzen R3 7320 processor, in India. The laptop is ideal for students and working professionals. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Lenovo Ideapad 1: Specs and Features

The Lenovo Ideapad 1 packs the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, along with the AMD Radeon 610M graphics. The AMD chip is based on the Zen2 architecture. This is combined with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, which is upgradable to 1TB.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with 220 nits of brightness. There’s support for a 720p web camera with a camera privacy shutter feature. The device has dual stereo speakers (1.5W each) with support for Dolby Atmos and 2 microphones on board.

Dinesh Nair, Director- Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “Customers are demanding more from mainstream devices where the focus is on enhanced versatility, speed, security, and convenience to suit their needs wherever they are. Our latest IdeaPad is an affordable but power-packed device with an extended warranty and best-in-class performance, that helps people achieve their goals while they are working, studying, creating, or just catching up with friends out of town.“

Connectivity options include support for a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 4-in-1 card reader, a headphone jack, a power connector, and an HDMI 1.4 port. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.1 support.

The Ideapad 1 comes with a 42Wh battery and a 65W adaptor. The battery is claimed to last up to 14 hours. It is also touted to be the only laptop in the category with a 2-year in-built warranty. The Lenovo Ideapad 1 runs Windows 11.

Price and Availability

The new Lenovo Ideapad 1 starts at Rs 44,690 and will be available via Amazon India, Lenovo.com, exclusive Lenovo stores, and leading retail stores, starting February 8.

It comes in a Cloud Grey color.