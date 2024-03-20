Leaker Shares Exact Release Date for GTA 6

Rockstar Games has been so hush-hush about GTA 6 that it seems like the game is not even being made. However, that hasn’t really kept leakers or even fans from searching for it. With the first trailer of GTA 6, we already received a confirmed release window of the game for 2025. Ever since then a lot of different sources have claimed the game will launch in the early parts of the year. It now seems like a fresh leak might have indicated the game is coming even sooner.

An X (formerly Twitter) user @that1detectiv3 has shared a post regarding the release date of GTA 6. In this post, the user quotes Reddit user u/JarlOfRivia, who claims the release date of GTA 6 will be Q1 2025. The same user had earlier predicted the game’s release date which turned out to be right. The person who correctly predicted everything about the reveal trailer said that GTA 6 will release in Q1 of 2025, likely January/February.



Release dates are always volatile, but this plus Jason Schreier’s recent report has me convinced the game is releasing early next year. pic.twitter.com/ql5Oe5EyxQ— Detective (@that1detectiv3) March 17, 2024

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier earlier suggested that GTA 6 would come out early in 2025. As a reliable source Jason is, we can expect the other rumors to also be partially true. Of course, unless Rockstar pulls something.

Another X (formerly Twitter) user, @Nuro_Citrix, however, has completely shared an exact date for the GTA 6 release. According to the user, “18th February 2025, Grand Theft Auto VI will launch globally.” While it is not impossible to predict an exact date, having a global release date right now seems like a stretch. Nonetheless, since the leaker previously predicted the trailer release date, expectations are high.

Of course, until any official information comes out, these are all considered rumors. But with all this recent news, one thing is sure: Rockstar is prepared for a massive release, as they have also started preparing their GTA 6 videos page on the website.

What do you think about all the leaks and rumors surrounding GTA 6? What do you think will be its expected release date? Tell us in the comments below!