Infinix Hot 12 Pro with 90Hz Display, 50MP Cameras Introduced in India

Infinix has a new budget phone for us, which is a part of the Hot series. The new Infinix Hot 12 Pro has been launched in India with a 90Hz display, 50MP rear cameras, virtual RAM, and more features and can be purchased at under Rs 10,000. Here are the details to know.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro: Specs and Features

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro goes for a flat-edge design and features a matte back panel. The back houses two vertically-placed big camera housings at the top left and a fingerprint scanner beside the camera setup. It comes in four colorways: Electric Blue, Racing Black, Lightsaber Green, and Halo White.

Upfront, there’s a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits of brightness, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core UniSoc T616 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone’s RAM can be extended by up to 5GB but this functionality will be available via an OTA update.

The camera department gets a 50MP AI main camera with dual-LED flash and a depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8MP and also supports a dual-LED flash. The Hot 12 Pro supports camera features like slow-motion videos and time-lapse, among other things.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery onboard with 18W fast charging support. It runs Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top. Additionally, there’s support for Face Unlock, a USB Type-C port, DTS Digital Surround Sound, and more.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro retails at Rs 10,999 (6GB+64GB) and Rs 12,999 (8GB+128GB). It can be purchased at Rs 9,999 for the base model after a discount of Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,999 for the other model after a discount of Rs 2,000.

The Hot 12 Pro will be available via Flipkart, starting August 8.