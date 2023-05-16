Lava Agni 2 5G with Dimensity 7050 Chipset Launched in India

Homegrown brand Lava has finally unveiled its Agni 2 5G smartphone in India. The Agni 2 5G succeeds the Agni 5G launched in 2021. The smartphone offers a “premium hardware experience” under Rs 25,000. Continue reading below to know what the smartphone has to offer.

Lava Agni 2 5G: Specs and Features

Lava Agni 2 packs a 6.78-inch 3D curved Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of brightness. The display supports 105% NTSC color depth, Widevine L1, and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone also boasts an aluminum chassis and a double-reinforced glass back.

The Lava Agni 2 5G is powered by the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset fabricated on the TSMC 6nm process. The smartphone is available in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You also get the option of dynamic RAM expansion of up to 8GB. For thermal management, the smartphone employs 3rd Gen Vapor Chamber Cooling technology. For gamers, the Agni 2 5G packs the flagship X-axis Linear Motor with an immersive haptic response.

Coming to the optics, the smartphone is home to a massive circular array housing four cameras and a flash. It includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor, respectively. The front punch-hole is home to a 16MP sensor.

Lava Agni 2 5G specifications

One of the key USPs of the smartphone is its bloatware-free stock Android experience. It runs on Android 13 out of the box. Lava has promised 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of quarterly security updates.

Moreover, the smartphone packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. You can charge the device to 50% in 16 minutes. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 13 5G bands. Other features onboard are an in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock. The smartphone is available in a Glass Viridian color option.

Price and Availability

The Lava Agni 2 5G will retail from Rs 21,999. It will be available in a single 8GB+256GB variant. The phone is an Amazon exclusive and will be available to buy on May 24 at 10 AM IST. However, you can avail an instant Rs 2,000 discount on the MRP using credit and debit cards. This means you can purchase the Lava Agni 2 for only Rs 19,999.