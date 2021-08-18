Reliance Jio will launch its affordable, entry-level Android smartphone JioPhone Next in India next month. The company announced the device, developed in partnership with Google, earlier this year. Now, ahead of its promised launch next month, the key specs and the price of JioPhone Next have been tipped recently.

JioPhone Next: Price and Availability (Expected)

The information comes from a tipster named Yogesh who recently shared some of the key specs of the upcoming affordable Android smartphone from Jio and Google. The tipster also shared the expected price of the device.

Now, Reliance has already confirmed to launch the JioPhone Next on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the recent tweet suggests the expected price of the device. So, Reliance is expected to launch the JioPhone Next with a starting price of Rs. 3,499 for the base variant, which is expected to pack 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

JioPhone Next: Key Specs and Features (Rumored)

Now, the JioPhone Next will be one of the most affordable Android smartphones in the market. It will cater to low-income consumers and boost the adoption of smartphones in the Indian market.

The device will boast a 5.5-inch HD+ touch display. It matches the previous report that we covered earlier last week. JioPhone Next will come with a polycarbonate back panel along with a single back camera and a Jio logo etched in the middle.

Now, speaking of the cameras, JioPhone Next will feature a single camera at the back. There will be a 13MP lens at the back with support for smart features and augmented reality (AR) filters. At the front, the smartphone will pack an 8MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the device will rock the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset. It will be paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC 4.5 internal storage. There is no information on whether JioPhone Next will come with a microSD slot or not.

As for the battery, Jio’s budget smartphone will pack a 2,500mAh battery inside. It will run Android 11 (Go Edition) that has been developed by Google for low-end devices. There are Go apps, including Google Camera Go, Duo Go, and more that come pre-loaded out-of-the-box.

Other than these, JioPhone Next will come with support for 4G networks, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, and voice assistant support out-of-the-box. So will you be getting one of these for your parents or grandparents? Or maybe, yourself? Do let us know in the comments section below.