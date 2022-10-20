JioBook Is Now Available for All in India; Check out the Price and Features

Following several rumors and leaks, Jio finally entered the laptop segment and introduced the affordable JioBook. However, it was limited to government employees. This won’t be the case anymore as anyone in India can now purchase the laptop, that too, at under Rs 20,000. Check out the details.

JioBook: Price and Availability

The JioBook is listed at Rs 15,799 on the Reliance Digital website, which is pretty affordable. To recall, the JioBook was listed at Rs 19,500 on the GeM website.

The price can be decreased by applying various bank offers. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 5,000 instant discounts with banks like Axis Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and more. It comes in Blue color.

JioBook: Specs and Features

The JioBook isn’t a high-end laptop and is termed an “education companion.” It features an 11.6-inch display with a screen resolution of 1366×768 pixels. It boasts a lightweight and minimal design with just the Jio logo on the lid.

Under the hood, there’s an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. This can be further expanded by up to 128GB.

The laptop runs JioOS, which is based on Android. There’s support for the Jio apps and Microsoft 365 apps. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi Wi-Fi – 802.11 ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth version 5.0, 2 USB ports, an HDMI port, a combo port, and an SD card slot.

It offers more than 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports passive cooling technology. There are dual stereo speakers on board.

Buy JioBook on Reliance Digital (Rs 15,799)