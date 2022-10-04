JioBook Silently Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Jio has been in the news for launching an affordable laptop since last year. We recently got to know that the JioBook will be an affordable offering with support for 4G. It turns out this has finally become reality as the JioBook is now official in India as found on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) website. Check out the price, features, and specs below.

JioBook: Specs and Features

The website listing showcases the JioBook in blue. With an ABS plastic build, the laptop is seen with a minimal design with just the Jio logo on the lid. The display has significantly thicker bezels. It’s an 11.6-inch LED display with a screen resolution of 1366×768 pixels.

As rumored previously, the laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, along with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It remains to be seen if this is the only RAM+Stroage configuration we will see or if more will be introduced once the laptop goes live for all. There’s support for an HD web camera. It is backed by a 55.1Whr battery, which is claimed to last up to 8 hours on a single charge.

There’s support for 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth version 5.0. Port options include one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a combo port, and an SD card slot. Additionally, the laptop has touchpad with multi-touch gestures enabled, dual speakers, and dual microphones. The JioBook runs JioOS, although, yesterday’s report hinted at the Windows OS.

Price and Availability

The JioBook is listed with a price tag of Rs 19,500, which is pretty affordable for a laptop and can help people get started. It is currently available via the GeM website for government employees but should reach the general audience soon, possibly this Diwali.

So, what do think about the ultra-affordable laptop by Jio? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.