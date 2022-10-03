Jio to Introduce Sub-Rs 15,000 4G JioBook in India Soon

We have been hearing about a Jio laptop since last year and it seems like the launch may happen soon. The purported JioBook appeared on BIS in the past and the latest report gives more details on its price tag and launch timeline. Check them out below.

JioBook to Be an Affordable 4G Laptop!

A report by Reuters reveals that the JioBook will be priced around Rs 15,000 (~ $184) and will come with support for 4G. The idea is to provide a laptop experience on a budget like the telco did with its affordable 4G-enabled JioPhone Next introduced last year.

Sources close to the matter reveal that Jio has partnered with Qualcomm and Microsoft for the same. So, we can expect a Snapdragon chip to power the laptop and the Windows OS to handle the software part. To recall, earlier, the JioBook was expected to run Android with the possibility of the “JioOS” skin on top of it.

As for the launch timeline, the JioBook is said to reach schools and government institutes this month and should be available for all in the next three months. So, we can expect an official launch at the beginning of 2023. The 5G JioPhone is also expected to launch at the same time. To recall, it was announced last year at the Jio AGM too but we are still expecting more details on it.

Additionally, the report suggests that the JioBook will be made by contract manufacturer Flex and its shipments could reach hundreds of thousand units by March next year. Speaking of the internals, the laptop is rumored to come with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, pre-installed Jio and Microsoft apps, and more.

Since an official confirmation is awaited, it’s best to wait for more details to arrive. We will keep you in the loop. So, stay tuned!