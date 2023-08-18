Jio Introduces New Prepaid Plans with Free Netflix

Jio has introduced two new prepaid plans in India, which come with a free Netflix subscription. The interesting part is that this is the first time the telecom operator has included Netflix’s subscription with a prepaid plan. Have a look at the details to know whether or not you want to buy the new Netflix Jio plans.

Jio Netflix Prepaid Plans Introduced

Jio has launched the Rs 1,099 and the Rs 1,499 prepaid plans, which come bundled with Netflix. The Rs 1,099 plan includes Netflix’s mobile version (viewable on just a smartphone), along with 2GB of data per day and unlimited calls. There’s also unlimited 5G data access with the Jio Welcome offer.

And if you don’t wish to watch Netflix on just your mobile, enter the Rs 1,499 plan. This includes Netflix’s Basic plan, 3G of data a day, and unlimited calls. Both these prepaid plans have a validity of 84 days.

Speaking on this occasion, Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, commented, “We are committed to bringing world-class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases for the rest of the world to follow.”

As for what the aforementioned Netflix involves, you will get to watch movies and shows in 480p on either a smartphone or a tablet. This plan costs Rs 149 a month. The Basic Netflix plan includes content in 720p resolution and can be used on a smartphone, tablet, PC, and TV. This will cost you Rs 199 a month. Both of them come ad-free and getting them for free for around 3 months seems like a pretty exciting thing.

Up until now, Jio has only offered Netflix with its postpaid plans (Rs 699 and Rs 1,499 plans) or the JioFiber broadband prepaid and postpaid plans (Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999, and Rs 8,999). The new Netflix prepaid plans by Jio are still not available on the company’s website but should be available soon. So, will you buy any of the Netflix Jio prepaid plans? Let us know in the comments below.