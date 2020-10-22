Reliance Jio has revamped its JioBrowser and has released a new version it calls ‘JioPages’. The browser, built on Chromium Blink engine, takes a regional approach and supports eight Indian languages namely Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

JioPages offers features on-par with leading mobile web browsers. When you open the browser, you’re greeted with a personalized home screen with quick links and informative cards. You can also read localized content within the browser and pin them to your home screen.

The download manager on JioPages features quick download controls and file categorization to let you access files based on their type including images, videos, documents, and pages. JioPages also comes with a built-in QR code scanner and voice search for quickly accessing websites. On top of this, you get an ad blocker for blocking ads and pop-ups.

One different feature of JioPages is that it lets you bookmark pages in incognito mode. In fact, you can set a PIN to securely access your incognito bookmarks. I’m not sure if bookmarking on incognito tabs is a good idea, but you have the option to do that if you’re interested. And yeah, the browser comes with a dark mode.

Reliance Jio’s browser revamp comes at the time when the company is preparing to go all-in on 5G. The telecom giant started network trials in partnership with Qualcomm and is planning to launch 5G phones that could cost just Rs.2,500.

JioPages is currently available to download on Android. It remains unclear if Jio has plans to release an iOS variant of JioPages in the foreseeable future. If you have an Android phone, you can download the browser from the link given below.

Download JioPages (Android)