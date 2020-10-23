While we’re just three weeks away from the final match in Dream11 IPL 2020, Reliance Jio has launched a dedicated cricket app named JioCricket for JioPhone users. The app offers live cricket scores, match updates, cricket-related news, and even videos.

With JioCricket, Reliance Jio continues to focus on vernacular internet users in the country. Much like the recently-launched JioPages browser on Android, the new JioCricket app is available in a total of nine languages – Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also being offered through the app is JioCricket Play Along contest where users can predict what is about to happen in the next ball by logging in to the app when the match is live. Although the app is available in all nine languages, the Play Along contest is available in just English and Hindi for now.

The contest offers prizes including Reliance vouchers worth up to Rs.50,000. However, do keep in mind that Rs.50,000 is the ‘bumper prize of the season’. There are daily Reliance vouchers worth Rs.10,000 and a weekly prize including a new TVS sportbike as well. You can also participate in special quizzes and daily reward draws to win a complimentary year of JioCricket and Jio Recharge plan.

The new JioCricket app will be convenient for cricket fans in India with JioPhones to seamlessly keep track of all the latest happenings in the cricket world. If you’re interested and own a JioPhone, you can download the JioCricket app on your JioPhone from KaiOS app store.