Reliance Jio Appoints Akash Ambani Chairman After Mukesh Ambani Steps Down

Akash Ambani is now the Chairman for Reliance Jio Infocomm as Mukesh Ambani has stepped down from his post as Chairman, which is now in effect. The new change was approved by the Jio’s Board of Directors in a meeting on June 27, as announced through a stock exchange filing.

Jio Gets a New Chairman!

Akash Ambani’s role as Jio’s Chairman will require him to continue Jio’s endeavor of making technology accessible to all in India. He will continue ‘Jio’s efforts to build India into a highly inclusive, highly digital society.‘ Akash is an economics graduate from Brown University in the US.

Mukesh Ambani will still serve as the Chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd, which owns all Jio digital services brands, including Reliance Jio Infocomm.

For those who don’t know, Akash Ambani has heavily contributed to the creation of the digital ecosystem around Jio’s 4G proposition. This also includes the Jiophone, which was launched back in 2017. He was also involved in all of Jio’s acquisitions in the past few years and was an important part of the development of technologies like AI-ML and blockchain.

In addition to this, Mr. Pankaj Mohan Pawar is now the Managing Director of Reliance Jio for a period of five years. Mr. Raminder Singh Gujral and Mr. K.V Chowdary are appointed Additional Directors of the company, again for five years.

In related news, Jio has collaborated with the Indian file storage and sharing platform, Digiboxx. As part of the partnership, users will get access to additional 10GB of data on top of the currently available 20GB of data. by signing up via the JioPhotos app. Jio set-top box owners can log into their Digiboxx accounts to access their photos and videos via the JioPhotos app, which comes pre-installed on the set-top box. This functionality also allows for uploading the media and even sharing it across social media platforms. This can be availed by the Jio set-top-box owners via JioPay.