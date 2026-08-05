ASUS Cancels $4,600 RTX 5090 Order, Asks Buyer to Pay $5,100 Instead Blaming Price Hike

RTX 5090 users are feeling the impact of GPU price hikes firsthand. In a staggering revelation, ASUS cancelled an RTX 5090 order, blaming the recent GPU price hikes.

Reddit user IndependentOk1031 purchased a $4,600 ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 BTF through the Nvidia marketplace. However, ASUS later cancelled the order, forcing them to re-purchase it at $5,100.

According to the image uploaded on Reddit by the customer, the support response from Nvidia suggested that the agents asked ASUS to honor the original price. But ASUS cancelled the RTX 5090 order because they were “unable to fulfill it at the previous price rate.”

The user confirmed that the RTX 5090’s original $4,429 price tag came to $4,607 after taxes on the Nvidia marketplace. However, the new price is a whopping $4,982 before taxes.

Image Credit: Reddit/IndependentOk1031

So, the final price would be roughly $5,100 after taxes, which is an insane $500 increase from the original price. This meant if they wanted to purchase the ASUS RTX 5090 GPU now, they must pay the inflated price to get the graphics card they pre-ordered.

Given that Nvidia is already planning to raise GPU package prices by 20-30% due to rising DRAM costs, this is just the onset of how expensive PC gaming is becoming. At this rate, the RTX 5090 GPU, which is now apparently worth $ 5100 as per ASUS, might as well get costlier than $6600 after inflation.

Fortunately, Nvidia issued a full refund to the customer for the RTX 5090 purchase. A better alternative would have been to fulfill the order with other best graphics card options out there at the original price point and specs, which Nvidia failed to do after ASUS cancelled the order.

Naturally, other Reddit users slammed both ASUS and Nvidia’s customer support and urged the original poster to go for alternatives such as Zotac’s RTX 5090. Nvidia is already receiving immense backlash with DLSS 5, and this adds more fuel to the fire. As of now, neither Nvidia nor ASUS has commented on the matter.