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Nvidia’s Next-Generation Graphics Cards Reportedly Delayed to 2028

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Jensen Huang holding the RTX 5090 at CES 2025.
Image Credit: NVIDIA
In Short
  • Nvidia has reportedly delayed its next-generation graphics cards based on the Rubin GPU architecture to 2028.
  • According to prominent Nvidia leaker kopite7kimi, the company has postponed the RTX 6000 series, codenamed "GR20x".
  • The delay stems from surging AI demand for data-center hardware, which has already driven the RTX 5090’s price as high as $9,000.
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Nvidia has reportedly delayed its next-generation graphics cards, expected to use the company’s AI -powered Rubin GPU architecture, to 2028. While Nvidia plans to launch RTX Spark laptops in Fall 2026, it will likely push the RTX 6080 or 6090 beyond 2027, with the ongoing “RAMageddon” potentially driving the delay.

According to Nvidia leaker kopite7kimi on X, Nvidia has “postponed again” its next-generation graphics cards, codenamed GR20x, pushing the GeForce RTX 6000 series to 2028. The same leaker also confirmed in February that Nvidia cancelled the RTX 5080 Super mid-gen refresh to meet the AI industry’s increasing demand for RAM.

The ASUS ROG RTX 5090 models.
Image Credit: ASUS

At that time, the leaker implied that the RTX 6090 would arrive in the second half of 2027. Since Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 5090 at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025, users expected Nvidia to announce the next-generation cards at CES 2027 in early January next year. However, recent reports suggest otherwise, for better or worse.

To give you a clearer picture, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5090 is now pushing $9,000, so releasing their RTX 6000 series next year, at the peak of the RAM shortage, would be a death sentence for the consumers looking to upgrade their PCs. This is an insane price hike on an already expensive GPU, considering the RTX 5090 cost $5,100 just last month.

If Nvidia launched the RTX 6000 series next year, it would definitely cross the $10,000 barrier. Earlier this year, Samsung and Micron warned that the ongoing RAM shortage might last until 2027 at the earliest. This warning could be a contributing factor to Nvidia’s rumored decision to delay its next-generation cards to 2028.

However, Nvidia is already making massive profits from AI, so the company isn’t exactly under pressure to release the RTX 6000 series anytime soon. That said, what do you think about Nvidia delaying the next-gen cards to 2028? Let us know!

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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