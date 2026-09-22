Nvidia’s Next-Generation Graphics Cards Reportedly Delayed to 2028

Nvidia has reportedly delayed its next-generation graphics cards, expected to use the company’s AI -powered Rubin GPU architecture, to 2028. While Nvidia plans to launch RTX Spark laptops in Fall 2026, it will likely push the RTX 6080 or 6090 beyond 2027, with the ongoing “RAMageddon” potentially driving the delay.

According to Nvidia leaker kopite7kimi on X, Nvidia has “postponed again” its next-generation graphics cards, codenamed GR20x, pushing the GeForce RTX 6000 series to 2028. The same leaker also confirmed in February that Nvidia cancelled the RTX 5080 Super mid-gen refresh to meet the AI industry’s increasing demand for RAM.

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At that time, the leaker implied that the RTX 6090 would arrive in the second half of 2027. Since Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 5090 at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025, users expected Nvidia to announce the next-generation cards at CES 2027 in early January next year. However, recent reports suggest otherwise, for better or worse.

To give you a clearer picture, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5090 is now pushing $9,000, so releasing their RTX 6000 series next year, at the peak of the RAM shortage, would be a death sentence for the consumers looking to upgrade their PCs. This is an insane price hike on an already expensive GPU, considering the RTX 5090 cost $5,100 just last month.

If Nvidia launched the RTX 6000 series next year, it would definitely cross the $10,000 barrier. Earlier this year, Samsung and Micron warned that the ongoing RAM shortage might last until 2027 at the earliest. This warning could be a contributing factor to Nvidia’s rumored decision to delay its next-generation cards to 2028.

However, Nvidia is already making massive profits from AI, so the company isn’t exactly under pressure to release the RTX 6000 series anytime soon. That said, what do you think about Nvidia delaying the next-gen cards to 2028? Let us know!