Home > News > Nvidia Confirms DLSS 5 Release Date, with NBA 2K27 First in Line

Nvidia Confirms DLSS 5 Release Date, with NBA 2K27 First in Line

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
NBA 2K27 comparison with NVIDIA DLSS 5 enabled and disabled.
Image Credit: NVIDIA
In Short
  • Nvidia has announced that DLSS 5 will launch on September 3, 2026, at 9 PM PT.
  • NBA 2K27 will be the first game to support the upscaling technology at launch on September 4, 2026.
  • New GeForce Game Ready driver supporting the AI tech will be available for all GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and GeForce NOW.
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Nvidia’s latest upscaling technology, DLSS 5, has sparked major controversies across the gaming community ever since its initial reveal. Despite the backlash, Nvidia is moving forward, and we now have a release date for DLSS 5.

Nvidia has announced today that DLSS 5 will launch later this week, on September 3, 2026, at 9 PM PT, with NBA 2K27 becoming the first major game to support the technology at launch on September 4.

In the latest Nvidia blog post, the company revealed that DLSS 5 with 3D-Guided Neural Rendering will be available in NBA 2K27 for all GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and GeForce NOW.

If you weren’t aware, Nvidia DLSS 5 uses an AI model to improve resolution, lighting, textures, and frame rate and achieve “Hollywood-grade photorealism.”

NVIDIA DLSS 5’s last showcase at the SIGGRAPH2026 keynote received immense backlash, with players calling it an “AI filter” and mocking it with various gen AI-related terms. With Nvidia DLSS 5’s release set for September 3, the company aims to put these concerns to rest, noting that the tech allows developers to “realize their original artistic vision” using AI.

Cade Cunningham with NVIDIA DLSS 5 enabled in NBA 2K27, launching September 3, 2026.
Image Credit: NVIDIA
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Nvidia also released a new video on YouTube showcasing DLSS 5’s integration into NBA 2K27, along with comparison screenshots featuring players such as Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Haliburton to highlight the technology’s visual improvements.

According to Nvidia, “Using the full suite of DLSS technologies in NBA 2K27, at 4K with the Ultra Preset and ray tracing, GeForce RTX 5090 owners can play at up to 370 frames per second with DLSS 5, for the definitive experience.”

For those who want this technology on September 3, Nvidia states that a new GeForce Game Ready Driver will be available to enable DLSS Neural Rendering in-game. If you’re not a fan, you can always update your upscaling tech to DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction via the Nvidia app right now.

Many industry professionals and players have mocked DLSS 5, while a few prominent video game figures, like KCD’s creative director, have defended DLSS 5. On September 3, we will know the full extent of how the technology will stay true to developers’ original artistic vision.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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