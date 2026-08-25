Nvidia RTX Spark Laptops Are Coming This Fall, With Xbox, Ubisoft, and More Games

In June 2026, Nvidia revealed RTX Spark laptops with a new AI-focused superchip that combines Nvidia AI and RTX graphics in a single chip for PCs. Following Nvidia’s announcement during Gamescom 2026, we now know the superchip’s release window: Fall 2026, ushering in a new era for Windows and PC gaming.

Nvidia RTX Spark Laptops Launch in Fall 2026 with Massive Game Library

According to Nvidia, the RTX Spark will be available in laptops from ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI starting Fall 2026. The superchip will combine an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU with 6144 CUDA cores, a custom 20-core ARM-based Grace CPU, and 128 GB of unified memory into the slimmest laptops and ultra-efficient desktops.

Nvidia also revealed at Gamescom 2026 that multiple video games will be supported in RTX Spark laptops at launch, including Apex Legends, ANNO 117: Pax Romana, Arc Raiders, and The Finals. In addition, EA is bringing Javelin Anti-Cheat to Apex Legends with RTX Spark, which previously used EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat).

Image Credit: Nvidia Image Credit: Nvidia Image Credit: Nvidia Image Credit: Nvidia Image Credit: Nvidia

Major video game publishers such as Xbox and Ubisoft are also on board with Nvidia RTX Spark. Here’s the full list of devs joining the fray, as announced at Gamescom this year:

BeamNG

CD Projekt Red

Capcom

EA

Embark Studios

Facepunch

Gaijin Entertainment

IO Interactive

Konami

Krafton

miHoYo

NC

NetEase Games

Remedy Entertainment

Riot Games

Saber Interactive

SEGA

Ubisoft

Unreal Engine

Wargaming

Warhorse Studios

XBOX

With publishers like Remedy Entertainment and NetEase Games listed above, you can expect titles like Control: Resonant and Marvel Rivals to run on RTX Spark laptops without any hassle when it launches later this year. With the laptops as thin as 14 mm and possessing an all-day battery life, it’s safe to say you’ll be able to finish a 20-hour single-player game on a single charge.

It was previously revealed that RTX Spark-powered laptops would offer up to 1 petaflop of AI performance, allowing players and developers to run AI models and handle incredible workloads without relying on the cloud, which a traditional PC would struggle with.

Players can run AAA and multiplayer games like Arc Raiders at 1440p with over 100 FPS with ray tracing, and DLSS enabled on the RTX Spark laptops. Creators can also render 90 GB 3D scenes with Nvidia’s OptiX ray tracing engine and edit 8K videos with 4:2:2 colour.

So far, Nvidia’s promises with the RTX superchip exceed expectations. Players, creators, and developers only need to wait until Fall 2026 to get their hands on RTX Spark-powered devices and test out the beast.