Home > News > DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction Is Now Available on the Nvidia App

DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction Is Now Available on the Nvidia App

Coming next month to 007 First Light and Control Resonant
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
007 First Light cover (left), Control: Resonant cover (right), with the GeForce RTX branding.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Nvidia has now launched DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction, bringing sharper, more stable ray-traced visuals to multiple titles.
  • All GeForce RTX GPU owners can download the update right now via the Nvidia app.
  • DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction will be available on 007 First Light and Control Resonant at launch next month.
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Three months ago, Nvidia announced that DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction would soon be added to RTX GPUs. The wait is over, since the update is now available to download via the Nvidia app, as announced at Gamescom 2026, and here’s what you need to know.

Nvidia Releases DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction for RTX Users

DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction is a neural rendering technique for all GeForce RTX GPUs that delivers sharper image quality in ray-traced and path-traced scenes. Unlike Nvidia DLSS 4 Ray Reconstruction, this technology uses a Second-Generation Transformer AI to turn noisy, low-sample ray-traced data into a cleaner, more accurate ray-traced and path-traced image.

It reconstructs the noisy image with an efficient AI denoiser for sharper resolution and accurate lighting in ray-traced and path-traced content within games. If you own a GeForce RTX GPU, here’s how you can enable DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction through the Nvidia app:

  • Go to Settings and click on About
  • Opt in to Early Access releases
  • Open the “Graphics” section and select a supported game (listed below)
  • Scroll to Driver Settings
  • Click DLSS Override – Model Presets
  • Click Custom
  • Open the Ray Reconstruction drop-down and choose “Recommended” or “Preset F”
  • Click Apply
Changing settings to Nvidia DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction through the Nvidia app.
Image Credit: Nvidia

Alternatively, you can also select “Global Settings” at the top of the window and apply the updated Ray Reconstruction to every supported game in your library to avoid the step-by-step hassle.

With the update available to all GeForce RTX users right now, Nvidia announced that two titles will receive DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction and Path Tracing support next month: 007 First Light on September 15 and Control: Resonant launching on September 24, 2026. Remedy’s sequel will be the first major AAA title in 2026 to support this upgrade at launch.

Nvidia DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction
Image Credit: Nvidia
Alan Wake II running on Nvidia DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction
Image Credit: Nvidia
007 First Light and Control Resonant with Nvidia DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction
Image Credit: Nvidia

Upcoming releases like Phantom Blade Zero and Gears of War: E-Day are also set to receive the update soon. According to Nvidia’s DLSS 4.5 blog post, this DLSS update is currently available for 30 games, and here’s the full list:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Enlisted
  • NTE (Neverness to Everness)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • EVERSPACE 2
  • Portal with RTX
  • Backrooms: Escape Together
  • F1 25
  • I Am Jesus Christ
  • PRAGMATA™
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  • FBC: Firebreak
  • Resident Evil™ Requiem
  • Crimson Desert
  • Half-Life 2 RTX
  • Samson
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Star Wars™ Outlaws
  • Death Relives
  • Incursion Red River
  • Subliminal
  • Directive 8020
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™
  • Sword of Justice
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  • The First Descendant
  • War Thunder

In addition, the company is bringing DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction to various Remix Mods like Quake III’s RTX Remix Mod and Painkiller’s RTX Edition. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’s RTX mod will join the list soon, as Nvidia announced at Gamescom 2026. However, if you’re waiting for Nvidia DLSS 5, you may need to wait a bit longer.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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