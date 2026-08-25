DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction Is Now Available on the Nvidia App

Three months ago, Nvidia announced that DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction would soon be added to RTX GPUs. The wait is over, since the update is now available to download via the Nvidia app, as announced at Gamescom 2026, and here’s what you need to know.

Nvidia Releases DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction for RTX Users

DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction is a neural rendering technique for all GeForce RTX GPUs that delivers sharper image quality in ray-traced and path-traced scenes. Unlike Nvidia DLSS 4 Ray Reconstruction, this technology uses a Second-Generation Transformer AI to turn noisy, low-sample ray-traced data into a cleaner, more accurate ray-traced and path-traced image.

It reconstructs the noisy image with an efficient AI denoiser for sharper resolution and accurate lighting in ray-traced and path-traced content within games. If you own a GeForce RTX GPU, here’s how you can enable DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction through the Nvidia app:

Go to Settings and click on About

Opt in to Early Access releases

Open the “Graphics” section and select a supported game (listed below)

Scroll to Driver Settings

Click DLSS Override – Model Presets

Click Custom

Open the Ray Reconstruction drop-down and choose “Recommended” or “Preset F”

Click Apply

Image Credit: Nvidia

Alternatively, you can also select “Global Settings” at the top of the window and apply the updated Ray Reconstruction to every supported game in your library to avoid the step-by-step hassle.

With the update available to all GeForce RTX users right now, Nvidia announced that two titles will receive DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction and Path Tracing support next month: 007 First Light on September 15 and Control: Resonant launching on September 24, 2026. Remedy’s sequel will be the first major AAA title in 2026 to support this upgrade at launch.

Image Credit: Nvidia Image Credit: Nvidia Image Credit: Nvidia

Upcoming releases like Phantom Blade Zero and Gears of War: E-Day are also set to receive the update soon. According to Nvidia’s DLSS 4.5 blog post, this DLSS update is currently available for 30 games, and here’s the full list:

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Enlisted

NTE (Neverness to Everness)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

EVERSPACE 2

Portal with RTX

Backrooms: Escape Together

F1 25

I Am Jesus Christ

PRAGMATA™

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

FBC: Firebreak

Resident Evil™ Requiem

Crimson Desert

Half-Life 2 RTX

Samson

Cyberpunk 2077

Hogwarts Legacy

Star Wars™ Outlaws

Death Relives

Incursion Red River

Subliminal

Directive 8020

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™

Sword of Justice

DOOM: The Dark Ages

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

The First Descendant

War Thunder

In addition, the company is bringing DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction to various Remix Mods like Quake III’s RTX Remix Mod and Painkiller’s RTX Edition. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’s RTX mod will join the list soon, as Nvidia announced at Gamescom 2026. However, if you’re waiting for Nvidia DLSS 5, you may need to wait a bit longer.