Nvidia DLSS 5 Got Another Showcase, And People Are Not Convinced

During the SIGGRAPH2026 keynote that was held in Los Angeles on July 21, 2026, Nvidia developers showed off more features of the upcoming DLSS 5 update. When it was first revealed, there was quite some backlash on the internet.

Gamers stated that it looked like AI-generated photorealism. In short, no one liked it or was convinced. This occurred back in March 2026, and the Nvidia DLSS 5 reveal backfired spectacularly. History is once more repeating itself. Netizens are again criticizing the “new era of real-time graphics.”

The full functionality of Nvidia DLSS 5 was showcased at the recent event that took place in Los Angeles, with much enthusiasm, and it is pretty neat. However, many users pointed out that, more than anything, it felt as if an “AI filter” was being applied to the character model.

In the video, when shifting the slider for settings that pertain to “Structure Integrity” and “Tone Intensity,” the character’s face’s texture changed. This is very different from DLSS 4.5 that’s coming in August.

In this case, it’s all being done in real time, which is great, but not everyone thinks much of it. Naturally, gamers on X had to react, and one such user called rh_fardin said, “If every face gets the same glossy AI skin, we didn’t improve graphics. We installed a beauty filter on reality.”

It’s much more complex than being a mere filter, but there is some truth to it. Given that Nvidia RTX recently launched the Spark AI Superchip, they aren’t slowing down when it comes to AI.

While this entire scenario sound rather funny, it’s not an isolated thought process. Others share similar sentiments when it comes to Nvidia DLSS 5. Another user called MR3Dev chimed in, “Why does it have to modify anything? DLSS is about making a game run faster; the job of DLSS should never be to add anything.”

Of course, it all depends on how developers want to make use of Nvidia’s DLSS 5. They have complete control over how it works. This would keep everything as is, but that hasn’t stopped netizens from calling it an “AI-slop filter”.

All in all, Nvidia DLSS 5 could be useful, but at the moment, not everyone is willing to embrace it. Gamers are seeing it more as an attempt to normalize the use of AI, rather than as an interface and renderer in real time.

That said, given the trajectory of gaming, AI will be implemented at some level, irrespective of backlash. To quote Thanos, “Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same.”

Let us know what you think about Nvidia DLSS 5 and whether you plan on using it when it releases.