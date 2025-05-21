‘The Boys’ Actors Want to Make a Spinoff About The Deep and Black Noir

The Boys might make us wait for quite some time before we get to see its final season, but if you think that The Boys Season 5 will be the last of the franchise, you are very wrong. We already have confirmed reports of multiple spinoff shows that will be released as The Boys concludes, and now, it seems that there could be another potential spinoff with Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell aka The Deep and Black Noir, respectively, in the lead.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime (via Amazon MGM Studios)

In a recent interview with Deadline, the cast of The Boys opened up about their experience working on The Boys Season 5. Still, the highlight of this interview, according to me, was the interest shown by Chase Crawford to work on a spinoff series revolving around The Deep, and joining him was none other than Nathan Mitchell, who also showed interest in working alongside Chase in The Deep & Black Noir spinoff.

Now, there is a good chance that this interest was just for gags, but I would not mind seeing a “Justice Bros” show featuring The Deep and Black Noir. The bottom line is that Eric Kripke generally knows what the fans want to see, which is quite evident in The Boys and the success the show has achieved.

So, considering how much fans love to see The Deep going through stuff and the newfound bromance between him and Black Noir, there is a good chance that he might just make the Black Noir and The Deep spinoff a reality.