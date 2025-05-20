The Boys Season 5 Will Have a Lots of Deaths With No Guarantee Who’ll Survive: Eric Kripke

It has been a while since The Boys Season 4 came to our screens, and we witnessed its conclusion with Nirvana’s Heart Shaped Box playing in the background. The season ended on such a massive cliffhanger that fans are fuming with anticipation and excitement about what we will see in The Boys Season 5. So, if you are one of these fans, I have good news for you as I bring you the latest updates on The Boys Season 5 shared by none other than Eric Kripke and the cast of The Boys, so buckle up and let’s get right to it.

Recently, the cast of The Boys and Eric Kripke had a conversation with Deadline, where multiple points were discussed regarding The Boys Season 5. In the interview, Eric Kripke, who had been rather tight-lipped about the upcoming season, opened up and teased that there would be multiple, unexpected deaths.

“There will probably be lots of deaths,here’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.” – Eric Kripke

What Does the Cast of The Boys Season 5 Say?

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Nathan Mitchell, the actor who plays Black Noir, added some insight to Eric Kripke’s comment and said that fans should be ready to see things they would never expect.

“There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.” – Nathan Mitchell

While these two talked about what to expect in The Boys Season 5, how can Homelander stay on the back foot and not speak his mind? Antony Starr took a rather metaphorical approach and compared the last two seasons to an accordion. According to him, Season 4 was one side of the pulling back, and Season 5 will be the pressure that built inside it, and it pushes back in. He said-

“I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion, One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.” Antony Starr

Looking at all these comments, one can easily get an understanding that The Boys Season 5 is going to be as massive as it gets. The show is famous for its relentless depiction of violence and gore, and by the looks of it, there is a chance that Season 5 will outdo itself.