Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active TWS Launched in India

Jabra has launched two new pairs of TWS, the Elite 10 and the Elite 8 Active in the premium range in India. Both bring support for Dolby Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Jabra Elite 10: Specs and Features

The Elite 10 comes with support for Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking for enhanced sound experience and clarity. The TWS comes with a 6-mic setup, which ensures clarity during calls. The earbuds also come with Jabra Advanced ANC, which is claimed to cancel out 2 times the background noise as compared to the company’s standard ANC feature.

It can provide a total battery life of up to 27 hours with ANC enabled. There’s also support for HearThrough technology with wind noise reduction. The semi-open design supports the Jabra ComfortFit technology, making the earbuds go easy on your ears, especially when you are wearing them for a longer period of time.

Additionally, there’s support for an IP57 rating, Bluetooth Multipoint connection, Bluetooth LE, Google Fast Pair, hands-free voice assistant, and Spotify Tap playback, among other features.

Jabra Elite 8 Active: Specs and Features

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are durable earbuds and come with a wing-free, sleek design with the Jabra ShakeGrip technology. The TWS comes with an IP68 rating (IP54 rating for the charging case).

It also has a 6-mic setup and 6mm drivers. You also get Adaptive Hybrid ANC support for reduced background noises. There’s support for the Wind Neutralizing HearThrough technology. The earbuds also come with Dolby Audio for a clearer and more immersive audio experience.

Further, the Elite 8 Active can offer a total playback time of 32 hours (8 hours for just the earbuds) and supports Bluetooth Multipoint connection, Bluetooth LE, Google Fast Pair, Spotify Tap playback, and Google Assistant.

Price and Availability

The Jabra Elite 10 is priced at Rs 20,999 and comes in Cream, Cocoa, Gloss Black, and Matte Black colors. The Elite 8 Active TWS retails at Rs 17,999 and will be available in Caramel, Navy, Black, and Dark Grey color options.

The new TWS earbuds will be available from Amazon, Croma, and Jabra Authorized stores, starting September 20.